UL Softball Defeats Texas State to Become The Sun Belt Champions

UL Softball came into the Sun Belt tournament determined to leave as champions. Throughout the tournament, they were laser-focused as they defeated Coastal Carolina 4-2, Troy 9-1, and Texas State 1-0 on their way to the championship game. In the championship game on Saturday, they had a rematch against Texas State where the Cajuns won 7-1.

The pitching Saturday was phenomenal. But really the pitching was great throughout the whole tournament. For the tournament, the Cajuns only gave up 4 runs in total. Against Texas State in the championship game, Sam Landry got the win and only gave up 4 hits, no runs, and threw 1 strikeout. Kandra Lamb came into the game when the Cajuns needed her most and she delivered. Lamb gave up 1 run on 1 hit but threw a superb 3 strikeouts.

When it comes to the hitting, the bats were on fire in the championship game. Stormy Kotzelnick went 2-4 and hit a 2-run home run. Jourdyn Campbell also went 2-4 when batting. Campbell added a solo run homerun to her totals as well. Alexa Langeliers went 1-3 and hit a home run. And finally, Karly Heath went 1-2 at-bat and she added a home run to her totals as well. No one was stopping the Cajuns and their bats today.

The Cajuns now add a Sun Belt tournament championship to their resume which also includes being the Sun Belt regular-season champions. Louisiana now looks to continue its season in the NCAA softball regional. The Cajuns will know their opponent Sunday night. Be sure to check back for the official release of the Cajuns' next opponent. But in the meantime congratulations are in order because the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are your Sun Belt Champions!