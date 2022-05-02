UL Softball Swept Coastal Carolina to Win Their Final Home Games of The Season

UL Softball going into the weekend was 35-11 on the season. UL was facing Sun Belt opponent Coastal Carolina. UL dominated the weekend and beat Coastal in every game this past weekend. Louisiana won the first game 6-0, the second 6-3, and the third 7-3.

The hitting this weekend was great. Louisiana had a total of 26 hits between the 3 games. Over the weekend Laney Credeur and Raina O'Neal hit 2 home runs over the 3 games, while Stormy Kotzelnick hit one home run in the first game. The Cajuns had a total of 19 RBIs for the weekend. The bats were rolling and the Cajuns were on fire.

When it comes to the pitching, Louisiana was on point. UL gave up 17 hits for the weekend with only 6 runs in total. In game 1 Kandra Lamb gave up 3 hits and threw 5 strikeouts. In game 2 Meghan Schorman gave up 1 run on 5 hits and threw 9 strikeouts. Finally, in game 3 Sam Landry gave up 3 runs on 6 hits and threw 7 strikeouts.

The Cajuns were prepared for the Chanticleers in all phases of the game. Louisiana closed out their final home games the right way. The Cajuns will now close out the season on the road against UL Monroe. The series begins on Thursday, May 5th at 6 PM.