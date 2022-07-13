Unbuckled Eunice Child Dies in Vehicle Crash

An 8-year-old girl lost her life on Tuesday as the unbuckled child died in a vehicle crash in Acadia Parish. The crash happened shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Louisiana Highway 91 near Arpent Lane.

Louisiana State Police say Mazey Guidry of Eunice was riding in the front seat of a pickup truck when the vehicle, being driven by 44-year-old Carla Lacombe of Eunice, ran off the road and began to spin. As the pickup hit a culvert and began overturning, the unbuckled child was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead by the Acadia Parish Coroner's Office.

Lacombe and the rear seat passenger were both properly restrained. They only suffered minor injuries.

Lacombe submitted a breath sample which indicated there was no alcohol in her system and troopers say she showed no signs of impairment.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.

State Police take this time to remind you that Louisiana law says occupants under 13 years old and younger must be seated in the rear seat when one is available.

While not all crashes are survivable, proper seat belt usage can greatly increase the chances of surviving a crash by spreading out those forces across the strong bones of the body and preventing ejection. Please be a responsible driver or a responsible passenger and buckle up every ride, every time. For more information on Child Passenger Safety Laws visit: http://www.lsp.org/pdf/LouisianaChild%20PassengerSafetyLaw.pdf

So far in 2022, Troop I has investigated 25 fatal crashes that resulted in 29 deaths.

