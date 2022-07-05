Unsuspecting Woman Gets Bashed in the Head by Bat-Wielding Piñata Beater

Video has gone viral on social media after one woman stepped in the path of a bat-wielding piñata killer. While the woman had already knocked down the prize-filled-pinata, an older woman stepped in while apparently forgetting how blindfolds work.

attachment-IMG_4327 loading...

Piñatas at parties are a staple of a good time. Usually, it is children who are handed the bat and tasked with breaking open the piñata for all of the candy to come out.

But, this party featured adults swinging as hard as they could at a piñata while blindfolded.

attachment-IMG_4326 loading...

After a strong swing, one woman holding a bat had knocked the piñata to the ground.

But what an older woman forgot was how blindfolds worked, as she stepped into the line of fire.

Twitter via @brownbaddieSB Twitter via @brownbaddieSB loading...

Woman Gets Bashed in the Head by Bat During Piñata Festivities

See the moment for yourself via Twitter below.

Reactions to the clip here.