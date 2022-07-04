Update: No Active Shooter Found After Orange Beach Police Respond to Calls Over Facebook Post

Orange Beach authorities investigated reports of an active shooter at Phoenix on the Bay late Monday night.

According to WKRG, the Orange Beach police and fire departments were on the scene after reports of an active shooter surfaced on social media. The original post, shared by Facebook user Sarah Ann Rolin, described a scary scene as she asked for prayers.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Rolin said she was told by a security guard to get to her room and "stay there."

Please pray! There’s an active shooter at our condo! He has a rifle. The security guard told me to get to my room and stay there. My husband and babies are with my sister in law in their room! I just want my babies and go home! Never in my life did I think I would be in this situation

WKRG says police did not find a shooter although families were told to stay put in their rooms as police investigated. Rolin's post was shared over 3,000 times and sparked numerous other status updates as people began to advise their own followers to check on any friends and family in the Orange Beach area.

Rolin eventually went live on Facebook to show the authorities on the scene as officials investigated the active shooter claims.

It has been a violent 4th of July holiday, with a mass shooting earlier today (Jul 4) in Highland Park, Illinois that killed six and wound dozens of others and an incident this evening in Philadelphia where two police officers were shot.

Orange Beach Police have since given the all-clear after no active shooter was found during their search and warned that fireworks can sometimes be mistaken for gunshots.

See the full update from MyNBC15 here.