LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - There will likely be no love lost from drivers to the Louisiana Department of Transportation as workers will be shutting down the Eloi Broussard Bridge over the Vermilion River on E. Broussard Road at milepost 1.25 on Valentine's Day morning.

google street view google street view loading...

The work is necessary, though, as crews will be performing emergency bridge repairs from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., weather permitting.

Detour: Consists of LA 92 (Milton Avenue), LA 339 (Verot School Road), LA 3073 (Ambassador Caffery Parkway) and US 167 (Johnston Street).

Interstate 10 Lane Closures

There are several lane closures happening on I-10 throughout St. Martin Parish from now until Wednesday.

I-10 Exit 115, google street view I-10 Exit 115, google street view loading...

Slow Moving Operation

Today (Monday), DOTD workers are conducting a slow moving operation in the travel lanes of I-10 westbound and eastbound from mile marker 108 (1 mile before the Breaux Bridge exit) to mile marker 117 (2 miles after the Henderson/Cecilia exit) as they install permanent pavement markings.

Because of how slow-moving the project will be, drivers can expect to encounter delays. This is scheduled to last until 6:00 p.m.

I-10 near Breaux Bridge Exit, google street view I-10 near Breaux Bridge Exit, google street view loading...

Lane Closures

The inside lane of I-10 Westbound from mile marker 114 to mile marker 109 is closed daily from 7:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, and on Wednesday. Crews are finishing work on the concrete barrier.

There are outside lane closures happening on I-10 Eastbound from mile marker 112 to mile marker 114 daily from 7:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, and on Wednesday. Crews are removing materials from the construction project.

In both lane closures, there will be no detour.

10 Must-Drive Roads in Acadiana