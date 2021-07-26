Veterans Affairs Mandates Vaccine For Medical Employees

The Department of Veterans Affairs is taking extra steps to keep our veterans healthy.

According to KATC TV3, the department announced today that it will begin requiring that its medical employees get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The United States Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough announced in a press release that the COVID-19 vaccines will be mandatory for physicians, dentists, podiatrists, optometrists, nurses, physician assistants, and other healthcare professionals who work with veterans.

The vaccine will be mandatory for these personnel whether they work in the Veterans Health Administration facilities full time or part-time, or "provides direct care to those VA serves".

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The timeline given for the employees to get vaccinated is 8 weeks.

The press release goes on to say that the United States Department of Veterans Affairs recently lost four employees, and none of them had received the vaccine.

As an incentive to get vaccinated, each employee will receive 4 hours of time off.

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs goes on to say that the department is taking these steps to keep the veterans it serves safe.

