Veteran’s Day Events Around Acadiana

Veteran’s Day is Thursday, November 11, 2021, and there are several celebrations that will be taking place all across Acadiana.

Here is a list of some of those events:

Scott's Veteran's Day Ceremony

The City of Scott is hosting its inaugural Veteran's Day Ceremony on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The event will start at 4 pm at the Farmers Market on Cayret Street.

2nd Annual Veterans Day Drive-by Parade

The Lafayette Veterans Assisting Others is hosting their 2nd Annual Veterans Day Drive by parade on Thursday, November 11, 2021, from 4 pm- 6 pm. The parade will be held under the overhead of Gate 12 at the Cajundome Convention Center. Veterans are encouraged to drive by and receive a hot meal, drinks, and informational handouts.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Open House

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will hold an open house honoring veterans on November 11, 2021, from 10:30 am -3 pm at the Aleta House located at 1306 Johnson St, Lafayette 70503.

Veteran Heritage Festival (November 11-13)

The Louisiana Military Museum will host its first Veteran Heritage Festival in Abbeville with multiple events and programs over three days designed for guests of all ages to honor our veterans and remember their stories.

Bar-b-q Plate Lunch Pickup

This event will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021, from 11 am – 1 pm.

Bar-b-q plate lunches will be served on Veteran's Day for pick-up at the museum located at 911 Revis Sirmon-Loop in Abbeville. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at www.LaMilitaryMuseum.org.

Field Trip Friday

This event will take place on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 10 am - 4 pm located at 911 Revis Sirmon-Loop in Abbeville with free admission.

Living history interpreters and veterans will bring history to life for students of all ages and abilities by sharing their stories, conducting interactive demonstrations, and facilitating educational programs. To make a reservation, please call 337.898.9645 or email info@LaMilitaryMuseum.org.

