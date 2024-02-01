A self-proclaimed "Texas girl" has shocked social media with her version of a crawfish king cake. The reaction, as you might imagine, is not entirely positive.

TikTok user @jordanlea90 made the flesh-colored savory king cake using crescent roll dough, supermarket boudin, crawfish, and more.

"It looks so... fleshy," one person commented. We are certain most folks around here feel the same.

Uhhh... What?

We do understand that there are a thousand ways to do king cakes and that no one style is universally superior to any other, but sometimes we have to put our foot down, and it feels like a lot of people are doing so with this video.

The ingredients look okay, and we're sure it tastes good. But it looks pretty... beige.

There is also the fact that instead of a fluffier bread-type cake, she used thinner pastry dough from a crescent dough can. The thicker and fluffier bread holds the cake form so much better when it's filled with something and pastry dough like hers is meant to be crispy and flaky.

But covered in a cheesy crawfish sauce and you lose that.

Some People Like Savory King Cakes

Savory king cakes have gained popularity during Mardi Gras season as they offer a unique and alternative flavor profile to the traditional sweet versions. While the classic king cake is a sweet, cinnamon-infused pastry adorned with colorful icing and sprinkles, savory variations cater to individuals with a preference for savory, rich, and hearty tastes.

Mardi Gras celebrations often involve indulgent and festive feasting, and savory king cakes align with this culinary spirit.

These versions may incorporate ingredients such as cheese, bacon, sausage, or even spicy elements, providing a more substantial and satisfying experience. The savory twist caters to those who seek a break from the typical sweetness associated with desserts during this festive season.

Additionally, the appeal of savory king cakes extends beyond personal taste preferences. They offer a creative culinary canvas, allowing chefs and home cooks to experiment with diverse ingredients, textures, and flavors, contributing to the overall festive atmosphere of Mardi Gras.

The emergence of savory king cakes reflects the dynamic and evolving nature of culinary traditions, offering a delightful and unexpected twist to the celebratory menu during this vibrant season.