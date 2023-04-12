VILLE PLATTE, La. (KPEL News) - A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crimes Unit on a disturbing trail that brought agents to the home of a Ville Platte man who will now spend over six years in prison.

Technology To Protect Children Unveiled (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) loading...

According to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office, the Cyber Tip Line Report received from NCMEC pointed to 56-year-old Charles Dirk Lafleur's uploading of an image containing child pornography to a Microsoft OneDrive account and identified the unique user information associated with his account. After investigators verified the image was indeed child porn, not only did agents get a search warrant for the Microsoft OneDrive account but they also obtained a search warrant for Lafleur's home. On November 7, 2018, agents found more disturbing child porn images on eight of Lafleur's electronic devices. Some of these images included depictions of porn involving prepubescent minors under the age of 12-years-old.

United States Courthouse, google street view United States Courthouse, google street view loading...

Lafleur was charged and pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography on October 12, 2022. United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced Lafleur to 78 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for possession of child pornography.

The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Bureau of

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crimes Unit and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig R. Bordelon.

