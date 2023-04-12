Ville Platte, Louisiana Man Sentenced After Child Pornography Was Found in His Home

Ville Platte, Louisiana Man Sentenced After Child Pornography Was Found in His Home

(Photo by Stefan Zaklin/Getty Images)

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KPEL News) - A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crimes Unit on a disturbing trail that brought agents to the home of a Ville Platte man who will now spend over six years in prison.

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
loading...

According to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office, the Cyber Tip Line Report received from NCMEC pointed to 56-year-old Charles Dirk Lafleur's uploading of an image containing child pornography to a Microsoft OneDrive account and identified the unique user information associated with his account. After investigators verified the image was indeed child porn, not only did agents get a search warrant for the Microsoft OneDrive account but they also obtained a search warrant for Lafleur's home. On November 7, 2018, agents found more disturbing child porn images on eight of Lafleur's electronic devices. Some of these images included depictions of porn involving prepubescent minors under the age of 12-years-old.

United States Courthouse, google street view
loading...

Lafleur was charged and pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography on October 12, 2022. United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced Lafleur to 78 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for possession of child pornography.

The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Bureau of
Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crimes Unit and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig R. Bordelon.

Ghosts are showing up on Google Phones

If you see a ghost flying across the phone on your screen, I know, you may be wondering if you actually saw what just showed up and then disappeared. I am hear to let you know that you weren't dreaming it. The ghost is real on Google phones and I actually caught it!

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them

Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL