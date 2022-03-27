Vinton Middle School Robotics Team Headed To World Championships

In a world where we feel like all we hear about is bad news, we have some good news to report.

The Vinton Middle School Robotics Team just won the 2022 Louisiana State VEX Robotics Championship earning six of seven spots and now are set to compete in the 2022 VEX Robotics World Championships!

Wow, that is a major accomplishment and the team should be congratulated big time. The team will now be going to Dallas, Texas in May to compete with other teams from around the World for the world championship!

Sending the team to the world championships doesn't come cheap and this is where you can help. They need sponsors, donations, and any help they can get to get there and compete and represent the State of Louisiana.

Here is a sponsorship sheet if you would like to show your support for these great kids.

So here is your chance to show your support for these kids who have worked so hard and are so talented. The team is trying to obtain sponsors to help them get to the competition in Dallas in May.

They are even planning a cool event for the kids. They are going to have a community pep rally on Thursday, April 7th at 5:30 pm inside the Vinton Middle School gym.

They will be celebrating the middle school's Robotics Teams going to the world competition! They ask that you attend to help them celebrate their students and their accomplishments. You may even witness a few robots in action if you attend.

So let us be the first to congratulate the team and wish them luck in bringing home the world title to Southwest Louisiana.