Viral TikTok Accurately Lists Louisiana Hype Songs [VIDEO]

If there's one thing I know, it's Louisiana's hype songs.

Granted, I was a little worried when I saw the caption on this TikTok. User DanagBananaa shared a quick video listing the great Louisiana hype songs. Before I even hit play, I had the list in my head here if any of these songs were not included, I knew I wouldn't like the TikTok. More importantly, if the first song off the bat wasn't one song in particular, I don't think I would have continued watching any further.

Luckily for me (and for all of you lovers of Louisiana hype songs), she absolutely nailed it.

I have made an absolute living off of playing Louisiana hype songs, ever since I first began playing in Shreveport nightclubs when I was 17. When I think about Louisiana hype songs, I think about songs that transcend time or trends. These songs will ALWAYS work, no matter the nightclub, bar, or event. Even more importantly, these songs truly only work in the magical way they do if you're in Louisiana. I've tried to play a few of these songs outside of the state, and I'm telling you, the reaction is never even close to here in Louisiana.

These are our hype songs, and yes, her TikTok begins with Set it Off by Lil Boosie. After all, Set it Off will always reign supreme as Louisiana's number one hype song.

Enjoy!

