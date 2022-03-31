We need your candy! Ian and I will run outside to get your candy. Drive up, flash your lights, and honk your horn here at KPEL because we are helping a friend fill up Easter baskets. We have an entrance on Bertrand Drive and one off of Eraste Landry. There is a box right in our lobby for you to drop off any kind of Easter candy.

A huge thank you to Moon Griffon's wife, Tonia, for dropping off a large box of chocolate bunnies for the kids.

Christine Payton, KPEL friend, also dropped off a large box of chocolate bunnies. And, Christy Richard donated $50 so that Ian and I can go out shopping for more candy!

Ian, Brandon, and I promise we are NOT eating this candy!

Local business owner Robin McMillan is once again asking for help to fill Easter baskets with candy for local needy children.

Each year, there are hundreds of children who will not receive an Easter basket without the help of local groups and volunteers. Many of you have already donated, and we can't thank you enough.

We are hoping you can help! We are asking for donations of all types of candy, especially the sour candy varieties, to be dropped off at the KPEL studio at 1749 Bertrand St. here in Lafayette. McMillan says the sour variety is very popular with kids.

McMillan tells KPEL that each year, volunteers fill about 600 baskets, but this year the number of people asking for help has grown tremendously once agaain. She says as Easter draws closer, the requests always go up. She estimates that by the end of this collection period, she will be looking for enough candy to fill upwards of one thousand baskets.

Thank you so much to Christine Payton for bringing in 30 chocolate bunnies.

So what kinds of things is McMillan looking for?

The following is a partial list of some of the things we are asking you to drop off here at the studio:

Any loose candy (it will be put inside of plastic eggs to go in the baskets)

Individually wrapped candy

Chocolates

Chocolate bunnies

Jelly beans,

Robin's Eggs

Sour Patch Kids

Sour candies of all types

Peeps

Sweet tarts

McMillan adds that there are other items that you can donate as well to help fill out the Easter baskets. She is asking for people to donate toothpaste and toothbrushes for the baskets so kids can take care of their teeth after enjoying the candy.

Here are some ideas for other things that could be donated during the Easter basket candy drive:

Individual small bags of chips

Individual small bags of nuts

Little toys

Any other items that would help a child

McMillan says any and all items are so appreciated. They have baskets and plastic eggs, but they really need donations to fill up hundreds of baskets this year. If you want to donate baskets, that is generously accepted as well.

Once again, you can drop off your donated items here at KPEL. We are located at 1749 Bertrand Drive in Lafayette. We are open for drop-off donations from 8:00 a.m. until noon, and from 1 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Multiple agencies throughout the area like Love of People and The Boys' and Girls' Club of Acadiana will benefit from the program. Robin never says no to requests.

