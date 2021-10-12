Want to Remove Followers on Twitter? Now You Can

I don't know about you, but social media has become such a hotbed of controversy that sometimes I feel it's just not worth it to remain on the platforms. Although some of us have to use it for work, others just seem to feed off the negativity. And after last week's Facebook, What's App and Instagram outages, we saw firsthand what it can do to the American psyche. I mean, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg lost around $6 BILLION dollars in just as many hours when his business went down. And America collectively freaked out for a few hours. Yikes.

But Twitter has instituted some changes recently that might dial down the negativity on their social media platform. Last week Twitter announced that users will now have more control on who follows them, and it's something that was not previously possible. Twitter had been testing the ability for users to remove followers without actually having to block them. And now the changes have gone into effect, which means that you can now remove followers manually.

And according to a press release via KLFY "Previously, a blocked Twitter user would see that they had been barred from seeing someone’s tweets and interacting with them, which could give rise to angry retaliation on other platforms." Yeah, not cool. Especially with a business account.

Photo by Chris J. Davis on Unsplash

Instagram has already offered this option, so it's probably not far behind for other social media platforms who don't have it yet. Last month Bloomberg announced that other privacy tools were being worked on by Twitter, including "archiving tweets, hiding liked tweets and leaving conversations." Twitter gives instructions below on what users need to do to bring about the changes to your account.