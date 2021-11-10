WATCH OUT: Lafayette Prisoner Escapes From Juvenile Detention Center
Lafayette Police are searching for 15-year-old Jaterrius Brown after he escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center located near the Lafayette Regional Airport earlier Wednesday. He escaped around 2:17 p.m.
Description of the Escapee
Height: 5'5"; thin build
Race: Black Male
Clothes: Last seen wearing blue (JDC) scrub bottoms; possibly without a shirt on
If you have any information on Brown's whereabouts, you are urged to call Lafayette Police.