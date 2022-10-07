Week 6 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here are the scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

THURSDAY

Covenant Christian 6, Vermilion Catholic 57

Catholic Pointe Coupee 42, Sacred Heart VP 14

Basile 57, Hamilton Christian 16

Gueydan 29, Elton 13

Central Catholic 49, Centerville 0

Welsh 43, Grand Lake 7

Pine Prairie 6, Tioga 40

FRIDAY

Cecilia at Breaux Bridge

Teurlings at Westgate

LCA at Northside

Carencro at Lafayette

Southside at Comeaux

North Vermilion at STM

Kaplan at Crowley

Livonia at Beau Chene

Rayne at Eunice

New Iberia at Opelousas

St. Martinville at Erath

St. Charles Catholic at Abbeville

AES at Catholic NI

Merryville at Highland Baptist

Franklin at Delcambre

Kinder at Jennings

Notre Dame at Lake Arthur

Ville Platte at Mamou

Iota at Northwest

Opelousas Catholic at Westminster

Church Point at Port Barre

North Central at St. Edmund

Acadiana at Sam Houston

E.D. White at Patterson

Loreauville at West St. Mary

Jeanerette at Hanson Memorial

Berwick at Donaldsonville

Vandebilt Catholic at Morgan City

