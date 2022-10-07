Week 6 High School Football Schedule/Scores
Week 6 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here are the scores.
*Bold indicates winner*
THURSDAY
Covenant Christian 6, Vermilion Catholic 57
Catholic Pointe Coupee 42, Sacred Heart VP 14
Basile 57, Hamilton Christian 16
Gueydan 29, Elton 13
Central Catholic 49, Centerville 0
Welsh 43, Grand Lake 7
Pine Prairie 6, Tioga 40
FRIDAY
Cecilia at Breaux Bridge
Teurlings at Westgate
LCA at Northside
Carencro at Lafayette
Southside at Comeaux
North Vermilion at STM
Kaplan at Crowley
Livonia at Beau Chene
Rayne at Eunice
New Iberia at Opelousas
St. Martinville at Erath
St. Charles Catholic at Abbeville
AES at Catholic NI
Merryville at Highland Baptist
Franklin at Delcambre
Kinder at Jennings
Notre Dame at Lake Arthur
Ville Platte at Mamou
Iota at Northwest
Opelousas Catholic at Westminster
Church Point at Port Barre
North Central at St. Edmund
Acadiana at Sam Houston
E.D. White at Patterson
Loreauville at West St. Mary
Jeanerette at Hanson Memorial
Berwick at Donaldsonville
Vandebilt Catholic at Morgan City