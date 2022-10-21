Week 8 High School Football Schedule/Scores

Week 8 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here are the scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

Get our free mobile app

*Bold indicates winner*

THURSDAY

Barbe 40, Lafayette 17

Ascension Episcopal 24, Loreauville 0

Ville Platte 20, Church Point 50

Livonia 30, Crowley 15

Rayne 49, Washington-Marion 20

Hanson Memorial 14, Central Catholic 60

FRIDAY

Kaplan at St. Martinville

STM at Teurlings

Westgate at LCA

Breaux Bridge at Beau Chene

Sam Houston at Carencro

New Iberia at Comeaux

Southside at Acadiana

North Vermilion at Northside

Notre Dame at Dequincy

Vermilion Catholic at Centerville

Cecilia at Opelousas

Abbeville at Erath

Delcambre at West St. Mary

Mamou at Iota

Basile at Port Barre

Opelousas Catholic at North Central

Pine Prairie at Northwest

Catholic Pointe Coupee at St. Edmund

Jeanerette at Highland Baptist

Westlake at Jennings

Welsh at Lake Arthur

Westminster at Sacred Heart VP

Eunice at Deridder

Gueydan at Hamilton Christian

Elton at Oberlin

Archbishop Shaw at Patterson

Catholic New Iberia at Franklin

E.D. White at Berwick

South Terrebone at Morgan City

The College Programs With The Most Players In The NFL The NFL is made up of players from across the country, but some college programs produce much more NFL talent than others.