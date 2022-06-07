Wendy’s New Frosty Flavor is Now Available

Sometimes you don't mess with perfection. Other times you make perfect things even more desirable.

The latter is quite possibly what Wendy's has done with a new addition to their classic Frosty. The fast-food giant has replaced the vanilla flavor with a strawberry one, but only for a limited time.

Wendy's tried the strawberry Frosty on their menus in Canada last year and it seemed to be a hit. It became one of the chain's "most talked about items" online, according to Wendy's chief marketing officer Carl Laredo.

The company used that good feedback and decided to test the strawberry flavor in a few cities. "The net of it was that we ran out of product halfway through the program because people loved it so much," Laredo said.

This is bigger news for a chain like Wendy's compared to a company like McDonald's, which often shakes up its McFlurry lineup.

Strawberry is only the second new flavor added in the United States in the past 16 years. In 2006, Wendy's added the vanilla Frosty to its menus.

Also new this summer for Wendy's is the return of the Summer Strawberry Chicken salad. This is actually the third summer in a row in which this deliciousness returns. The salad features a blend of freshly sliced strawberries, bacon and grilled chicken served atop a bed of crispy lettuce and spring mix.

But back to the strawberry Frosty. If anyone gives it a try soon, please comment with your thoughts on it. (It's got to be great, right?)