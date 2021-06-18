What Dads Say They Really Want for Father’s Day 2021

This Sunday is Father's Day, and if you're still stressing over what to get the special dad in your life, here's your official peek into his brain to find out what he really wants.

As the years roll by it can become tougher and tougher to come up with a great Father's Day gift to let him know how much you appreciate him. You can ask, but most dads won't give an answer.

What Dads Really Want For Father's Day

The National Retail Federation has done the research, asked the questions, and crunched the numbers to come up with a 'Top 10' list of what dads want for Father's Day.

The number one item on the list might surprise you.

According to the NFR, a Father's Day card is what dads want the most. That's right, just a nice card letting him how what he means to you is all it takes.

(Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

Obviously, you'll see things like power tools, electronics, and sporting goods, but a card takes the top spot by far.

Here's the full list from the NFR via KHON.com -

Greeting Cards: 59%

Clothing: 49%

Special Outing: 46%

Gift Cards: 45%

Personal Care: 28%

Books/CDs: 26%

Electronics: 25%

Home Improvement/Gardening Tools: 24%

Tools or Appliances: 24%

Sporting Goods: 22%