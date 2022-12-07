On Saturday, December 10th, voters from across Acadiana and Louisiana will head to the polls to let their voices be heard.

City Council, Mayoral, and Judge races will be on the ballot, as well as three Constitutional Amendment proposals.

PAR's Guides to the Constitutional Amendments

Every election cycle that contains any proposed Constitutional Amendments, the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana puts out an excellent guide to them. Amendment proposals are full of legal jargon and PAR does a fantastic job of putting that language in layman's terms. They make it clear not only what the Constitutional Amendment actually says but also what a Yes or No vote actually means for you.

Now, let's go parish by parish across Acadiana to see what voters will have on their ballots, in addition to the three Constitutional Amendment proposals.

ACADIA PARISH

Crowley

Voters in Crowley will certainly have a busy ballot as they will choose their Mayor and Chief of Police.

The current Police Chief Jimmy Broussard did not make the runoff. You may remember that Chief Broussard was indicted by a grand jury in 2021 and arrested on three charges of Malfeasance in Office, two charges of Obstruction of Justice, and one charge of Injuring Public Records.

The indictment accused Broussard of committing the felonies in Acadia Parish from January 1st of 2020 to October 31st of the same year. According to our news partners at KATC, the charges are related to an excessive force case as the District Attorney filed a complaint in September of 2020 requesting an investigation into possible criminal misconduct within the Crowley Police Department.

In the Mayor's race, the incumbent Tim Monceaux and challenger Chad Monceaux advanced out of a 4-man race.

Eunice and Church Point will each chose an alderman.

EVANGELINE PARISH

Turkey Creek

The current mayor of Turkey Creek Phillip Cavins is not running for re-election after serving as the youngest mayor in the state and the village will chose a new mayor on December 10th. Bert Campbell is certainly no stranger to this race as a political feud involving him, Mayor Cavins, and former Mayor Heather Cloud has been a years-long issue that has involved voter fraud accusations, complaints, and contested results as pointed out in this article by Evangeline Today.

Meanwhile, voters in Mamou and Ville Platte will choose aldermen.

IBERIA PARISH

Voters in District 10 will choose between incumbent Rachel Segura or challenger Suzette Charpentier for the final spot on the Iberia Parish School Board.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette

Voters have a big choice to make in the runoff for Lafayette City Court Judge featuring Roya Boustany and Jules Edwards.

This is the seat that was formerly held by Michelle Odinet, who resigned three weeks after she was caught on video using a racist slur.

Scott

Voters will choose 3 council members in the city of Scott.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Voters will choose the final member of the St. Landry Parish School Board. In District 6, voters will choose a new school board member as incumbent Donnie Perron did not make the runoff.

Melville

The town of Melville will choose a new mayor after 84-year-old Velma Hendrix died in a vehicle crash on Election Day, November 8th.

Voters will also choose a new police chief after the current chief Anthony Moreau did not run for re-election.

Grand Coteau

Grand Coteau also has two important positions that voters will go to the polls to elect - Mayor and Chief of Police. The incumbent Patrick Richard will take on challenger Annette Charles in the race for mayor. Meanwhile, current Police Chief Wilton Guidry did not run for re-election and instead was defeated in a run for Alderman. So, Jeffrey Guilbeau and Brad Randell are vying for the position.

In Opelousas and Port Barre, respective mayoral incumbents Julius Alsandor and Johnny Ardoin will take on challengers Charlee Lear and Gil Savoy, Jr.

And, in Eunice and Washington, an alderman and a council member will be chosen, respectively.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Voters in District 9 will choose a new school board member after incumbent Floyd Knott is not on the ballot, either Marlin d'Augereau or Cheryl T. Knott.

Also, voters in Henderson will decide whether to support a 4% Hotel Tax:

Shall the Town of Henderson, State of Louisiana (the "Town"), under the provisions of Act No. 365 of the 2022 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature (the "Act"), and other constitutional and statutory authority, be authorized to levy and collect a tax of four percent (4%) (the "Tax"), in perpetuity, beginning January 1, 2023, upon the paid occupancy of hotel rooms within the Town (the Tax to be in addition to any other taxes thereon) (an amount of approximately $50,000 is reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be used to fund economic development, the promotion of tourism, and related infrastructure within the Town, the term "hotel" having the meaning set forth in the Act?

ST. MARY PARISH

Voters across the parish will have their say on a proposed amendment to the parish charter.

Shall Section 2-07(F) of the Home Rule Charter for St. Mary Parish be amended to read as follows: (F) At the first regular meeting of a newly elected council and annually thereafter, a chairman and vice-chairman shall be elected by the council from among the council members. The chairman shall preside at meetings of the council, and in the absence or disqualification of the chairman, the vice-chairman shall preside. In the absence or disqualification of both the chairman and vice-chairman, the council shall designate one of its other members as temporary presiding officer. The chairman, vice-chairman, and temporary presiding officer shall be voting members of the council. The chairman shall receive additional compensation of $50.00 per month?

Baldwin

After not runnng for re-election, voters in Baldwin will choose a new police chief to replace Harry Smith, Jr.. Voters will also decide on an alderman.

VERMILION PARISH

Voters have no more local races, only the proposed Constitutional Amendments that will be voted on across Louisiana.

