What Is the Most Popular Shot in Louisiana?

It's no secret that we know how to have a good in Louisiana. When we're out on the town blowing off a little steam, what is the go-to shot for Louisianians?

What Are the Most Popular Shots in Louisiana?

Sometimes you just need an extra little kick to get a fun night out on the town going, and a round of shots for you and your friends is the perfect way to do it.

Responsibly of course.

Being that we in Louisiana are some of the best in the business when it comes to having a good time, what do the best of the best order up when it comes to shots?

There's certainly a lot to choose from. Tequila, Jagermeister, whiskey, lemon drops...the list of options is quite extensive.

The folks over at shaneco.com did the leg work and found out "Each U.S. State's Favorite Shot".

"We compiled 33 keyword terms from popular sources like Intoxicologist, Bevvy, and The Spruce Eats. Next, we collected Google Trends data from May 3, 2017, to May 2, 2022, and analyzed the search interest across the U.S. Read on to find out the best shots to take in your home state."

The list of each state's favorite shots is full of shots you may have never heard of.

Minnesota’s favorite shot is "The Scooby Snack Shot".

For Texans, it's "The Four Horsemen Shot" made with Bourbon, Tennessee, Scotch, and Irish whiskey.

In Pennsylvania, the favorite is "The Snakebite Shot".

Ever heard of or had any of those shots?

In Louisiana, and for most of the south, it looks like "The Lemon Drop Shot" is king.

Makes sense. It's hot here, and Lemon Drop shots are light, cool, and refreshing.

Lemon Drops are so popular they actually made the top 3 "Most Popular Shots in the U.S." along with Jagerboms and Jello Shots.

You read more and possibly find your next favorite shot over at shaneco.com.