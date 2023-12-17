What Teens In Texas Are Doing To Get High – The Alarming DEADLY Rise Of ”Chroming”

Just when you think, worrying about your kids here in Texas was exhausting enough, something detrimental, and dangerous shows up. Growing up and becoming a teenager alone comes with a lot of complications and pressures that our children really don’t get enough credit for. The world is definitely not the same as when you and I were growing up.

Get our free mobile app

WHAT IS KILLING OUR TEXAS TEENS?

Canva Canva loading...

Our teenagers have access to more things on the Internet and easier access to communications, and recently, according to The Royal Children, Melbourne Hospital, Texas teens have found a new way to use drugs called "Chroming''. Chroming is a general term to describe the general term inhalation of substances/solvents as recreational drugs. Chroming can also be recognized as being similar to huffing, bagging, and sniffing chrome base paint. It’s really very offputting to know that there are certain household items that Texans have in their homes right now that are used for teens to perform chroming.

WHAT ITEMS ARE TEXAS TEENS USING FOR "CHROMING"?

Canva Canva loading...

Petroleum products, Acetone products, such as nail polish remover, Butane which is a hair spray, lighter fluid, and deodorant, product and more popular items that Texas teens are using to get high are Toluene which is items like paint thinners, model glue, permanent markers, and even spray paint. These items are absolutely deadly and do not need to be inhaled ever! Chroming has similar side effects to alcohol intoxication but keep in mind sudden death is possible when chroming. I cannot stress why it’s so important to have these conversations with our children on why drug use is never an option. We have to make sure that our children are safe in Texas even from these household products, we could save their lives.

10 Real Texas Laws You Won’t Believe Are On The Books These Texas laws seem pretty weird, but they must be there for a reason, right? What on earth led to these having to be passed? Gallery Credit: Piggie

8 Safest Cities in Texas Here are the 8 safest cities in Texas Gallery Credit: Piggie