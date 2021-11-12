What Was UL Alum Robert Hunt Thinking? The Dolphins Guard Explains What Happened On The Play That Went Viral [Video]
Robert Hunt was the center of the sports world last night.
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajun alum, now a starting guard for the Miami Dolphins, scored the greatest touchdown that didn't count in NFL history.
At 6'6, 327 pounds, Hunt jumped in front of a Dolphins running back on a 3rd and goal screen play, snatched the ball out of the air, and proceeded to reach the end zone with an incredible display of athleticism.
Hunt's play went viral, inspiring memes across social media.
Since Hunt was a guard, and therefore not an eligible receiver, it's worth asking the big man what he was thinking on the sensational play?
He sat down with the NFL Network following Miami's 22-10 win, explaining exactly what was going through his mind.
Hunt admits he was slightly embarrassed, but analyst Steve Smith quickly tells him he shouldn't be, telling him, "You hit the hole harder than any of the running backs did tonight."
The most exciting play of a nationally televised primetime NFL game was made by a former Ragin' Cajun great, in a touchdown that didn't count.
"I just tried to score, man. Even though it didn't count." - Robert Hunt
We're glad you did Robert.
The photo of Hunt reaching for the end zone needs to be added to this list of the 50 winning moments in sports history.
