Where Does Louisiana Rank in the Nation for Gambling Addicts?

Gambling exists in every state in America, even Hawaii and Utah, where gambling is explicitly prohibited by law. But not all gamblers are the same. There are "recreational” or “social” gamblers who buy the occasional lottery ticket, take the rare casino trip or bet small stakes in fantasy sports. But they are also able to quit at any time and prevent catastrophic financial or personal loss.

But when that gambling pastime gets out of control, it becomes an actual medical condition. Gambling disorder affects about 1-3 percent of all U.S. adults, but experts say it may be on the rise due to increased isolated time caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, with the mass legalization of sports gambling, the gaming industry is looking at record-breaking profits.

The gambling problem, however, is much bigger in some states than in others. Personal finance website WalletHub compared all 50 states to determine where excessive gambling is most prevalent. The data set of key metrics ranges from the availability of gambling (legal and illegal) to lottery sales compared to the number adults with gambling disorders.

And where is Louisiana in all of this? Well, with legalized casino gambling, state lottery sales and the legalization of sports betting, it should come as no surprise that the Pelican State comes in at sixth nationwide in the area of gambling addiction.

Louisiana Gambling Statistics

13th) Casinos per Capita

7th) Gaming Machines per Capita

1st) Gambling-Related Arrests per Capita

8th) Legality of Sports Gambling

In the two major WalletHub metrics, gambling "friendliness" and the availability of treatment, Louisiana comes in at fourth and seventeenth, respectively. In other words, there's plenty of opportunities to gamble, but if someone seeks help, we're easily in the top half.

USA's Most Gambling Addicted States

1) Nevada

2) South Dakota

3) Montana

4) Mississippi

5) Oklahoma

6) Louisiana

7) New Jersey

8) California

9) West Virginia

10) North Dakota

USA's Least Gambling Addicted States

40) Arizona

41) Alabama

42) Florida

43) Nebraska

44) Kentucky

45) North Carolina

46) Hawaii

47) Vermont

48) Maine

49) Alaska

50) Utah

To see the complete WalletHub gambling study, including more details and a state-by-state breakdown, JUST CLICK HERE!

