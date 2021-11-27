Where to See Christmas Lights Around Lafayette

If you are like me whenever the holiday decorations come out I immediately post on Facebook asking all of my friends where the best lights are in Lafayette. Each year I have several people who help me out and make sure that my kiddos get to see the best decorations, so to make it a bit easier on everyone I have complied a list of all of those places.

Here is where you can see holiday lights in Acadiana:

Bendel Gardens

Last year was the first time I visited this house and it was AMAZING! Now I must admit I did hear a rumor that in the weeks leading up to Christmas there was a couple of hours wait to drive by the house. However, it may just be worth it if you plan accordingly. The house is located at 305 Beverly Drive in the Bendel Gardens neighborhood. The lights and decorations are synced up to a local radio station that can be heard through your radio. This house is definitely a must-see while you are out and about looking for Christmas lights.

Every year the owners of the house collect donations for a local charity in the Lafayette area and this year they are supporting Healing House. So be sure to bring a little donation with you when you stop by for a visit.

I was able to find a video from one of our staff members from 2015 to give you an idea of what the show looks like.

Techneaux Technology Services

This business located at 312 Westgate is at it again! In the past, this business has used the music of Michael Jackson to make a statement and I’m sure this year will be no different.

St. Lucy Festival of Lights

St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church in St. Martinville will once again light up the square on December 11, 2021. The event will begin with mass at 4 pm and activities will follow, with the lighting of the square at 6 pm.

Noel Acadien au Village

Christmas at LARC’s Acadian Village is always a must-see event. The event will run from December 3- December 23, 2021, every night as long as weather permits. Tickets can be purchased online through their website or at any local Shop Rite store.

Santa’s Workshop

Make sure to bring the family to 163 Antigua. This house goes all out each year with a yard full of lights decorated just like the North Pole. Once you are there you can drop off your letters to Santa in the giant mailbox that is outside. You can also take a photo with the Grinch and rumor has it that Santa and Mrs. Clause will be making an appearance as well. For more details on this event, you can visit their Facebook Page.

12 Yards of Christmas

I didn’t know that this existed but I am so excited about this tour. This Christmas Lights tour takes you through Acadiana that will showcase more than 20,000 lights. The tour will start on December 5, 2021, and run through December 30, 2021. You can download a map here or make your own route through Acadiana.

Roundabout Tour in Youngsville

Youngsville has decorated every roundabout in the city with many Christmas lights once again. Each roundabout is sure to bring a smile to every child’s face.



Moncus Park’s Christmas in the Park

Moncus Park is kicking off the holiday celebration with Christmas in the Park. This 12-night event will take place from Thursday, December 16, 2021, to Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 5 pm- 10 pm, with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The 12-day event will feature live music, a visit from Santa, a Christmas Market, local food vendors, a selfie station, and all-around fun for the whole family.

Golf Cart Santa in Broussard

Santa and his helpers have come to town to tour neighborhoods in the Broussard area. If you haven't seen this parade then you have to make sure to get to one this year. Not only does Santa greet all the children but it is just an all-around good time with candy handed out and dancing in the street. You can find the full schedule on their Facebook Page.

Broussard's Annual Christmas Parade

Broussard's Annual Christmas Parade will start at 3 pm on Saturday, December 4th, 2021. There will be a Papa Noël's Market which will include Food, Games, and Tree Lighting. The event is from 3 pm to 7 pm at the Broussard City Hall located at 310 E. Main Street in Downtown Broussard.

The City of Broussard would also like to remind all of you of the road closures that day.

Morgan Street will be closed 2-4 pm from Albertson Parkway to Main Street.

Main Street, from St. Cecilia School to Arceneaux Park will be closed from 2-4 pm, and from S. Washington to Lafayette St. from 2-7 pm.

Railroad Street will be closed at S. Washington & S. Morgan from 2-7 pm; however, those needing access for business will be allowed entry.

Polk Street from Main St. to E. Madison will be closed from 2-7 pm.

The Merry Meaux Holiday Light Show

This house is located at 12425 Beau Soleil, Abbeville, LA and is sure to bring a smile to everyone's faces. Be sure to check out this house and the musical display that does along with it.

