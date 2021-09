As the weekend is coming to a close, twelve names appear on the arrest report released by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office over the last two days.

Name: Lason E Edmond

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 18, 2021 11:10 pm

Charge: First Degree Murder Charge , Attp-Murder/First Degree ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1200 Blk Orphe Guidry RD, Arnaudville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLUE SHOES , WHITE SHIRT , RED BLACK BOXERS , WHITE SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0321207,

Name: Lori L Paige

Age: 51

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 18, 2021 1:42 pm

Charge: Distribution/Possession With , Pwitd Sch.I Substance , Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We , Pwitd Sch.

Ii Cds ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 700 Blk S College RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO AN ALTERCATION

Property: SHORTS , RED SHIRT , BLK SHOES , BLK BELT , , SUN GLASSES , HEADBAND , 3 YELLOW , BRN , BLUE SCARF

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 19-0429045,21-0322899,

Name: Nicholas J Sinegal

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 18, 2021 8:02 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Aris DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK RED PHONE , BROWN WALLET , BLACK SHOES , BLUE SHORTS , GREY BOXERS , WHITE SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0323164,

Name: Phillip P Russell

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 18, 2021 1:56 pm

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Batt Of A Police Ofc Charge , Warrant/Bench Warrant , General Noise Ordinance

, Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk Country Run ROA,Broussard,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS AND AFTER HAVING A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH A DEPUTY

Property: WHITE SHIRT , GRAY SHORTS , BLK BLUE CASE(DAMAGED) ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0322850,21-0012659,

Name: Steven J Easton

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 18, 2021 9:21 pm

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 100 Blk Rue Colomb DRV,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: RED SHIRT , TAN SHORTS , BLACK UNDERWEAR , BLACK BELT , GREY SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , BLACK MASK ,

PURPLE MASK , BLACK HEADPHONE , BLUE LIGHTER , BLACK NECK CHAIN , BLACK BRACLET , BLACK PHONE W/

BLUE CASE , BROWN WALLET , LA DRIVERS LICENSE , 3 YELLOW RING , WHITE CHARGER , WHITE WATCH , WHITE

BRACLET , PURPLE LANYARD ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0323226,

Name: Alex Sam

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 17, 2021 8:36 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Operating Veh. With Suspended , Turning Movements And Required , It Shall Be

Unlawful To Knowin , Transactions Involving Proceed , Illegal Possession Of Stolen F , Illegal

Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Illegal Use Of Controlled Drug , Possession Of Marijuana ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk Ena STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP WHERE DRUGS AND WEAPONS WERE FOUND

Property: BLACK HAT , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK BOXERS , BLACK/WHITE PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BROWN YELLOW SHOES , 2

BLACK CRACKED PHONES , YELLOW BELT , 2 YELLOW BRACLETS , MISC PAPERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0322222,

Name: Brandon J Vincent

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 17, 2021 10:38 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Interfering W/ Emrgncy Comm , Simple Criminal Damage To Prop ,

Cruelity To Juveniles Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: GRAY SHORTS , STRIPED SHIRT , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK , BLACK SUNGLASSES , BROWN , 10 ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0275146,

Name: Emily Munsen

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 17, 2021 3:07 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Jimmie STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BROWN WALLET , GREY NECKLACE , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SKIRT , BLUE/PURPLE SOCKS , LA ID ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0321249,

Name: Janna L Benoit

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 17, 2021 8:17 am

Charge: Turning Movements And Required , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Parole

(Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Meadow LAN,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER DRUGS WERE FOUND AND SHE ALSO HAS ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK HOODIE , BLACK SHOES , GRAY SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , YELLOW COVER , LA ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0321381,21-0012653,21-0028138,

Name: Kenneth D Perkins

Age: 63

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 17, 2021 12:00 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: BLK JACKET , JEANS , BLUE SHIRT , BROWN SHOES , BROWN BELT , MSC PAPERWORK , MONEY RECEIPT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012656,

Name: Preston Snelling

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 17, 2021 12:20 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Batty Of Date Partner ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1200 Blk Milton AVE,Milton,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: JEANS , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK FLIP FLOPS , BROWN , LA ID , 2 VISA ,

Associate(s): DYVONTRA KEY, DONTRELL CHARLES,

Incident Number(s): 21-0308209,21-0012657,

Name: Tiffany A Ruth

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 17, 2021 10:45 am

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk St Dinasty ROA,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0313669,