LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette is certainly the Hub City when it comes to delicious food in Louisiana! There is something for every taste bud as a vast variety of restaurants serve incredible food every day.

Breakfast is no exception!

Sitting down to eat breakfast at a restaurant is something I value and enjoy very much, when I get the chance to do it. Heading out to a local restaurant on a beautiful morning - especially on the weekends for me - is a simple pleasure that has left me many good memories, from the great conversations to trying food items unique to our area.

The other day, my wife and I were eating breakfast at Cracker Barrel in Lafayette. Sure, Cracker Barrel is a nationwide chain restaurant, but the crew in Lafayette cooks up their breakfast much better than other Cracker Barrel locations throughout the country (we found that out days later when we ate at a Cracker Barrel store in Texas that was definitely not the same).

That got me thinking, though, about all of the great breakfast locations across Lafayette that are unique to our area.

I recently asked the question to listeners: Which restaurant/business makes the best breakfast in Lafayette? Many of the locations mentioned were places I've eaten at, while other locations mentioned went on my list of restaurants to try in the future.

If you are looking for a good breakfast, the Hub City serves up a unique combination of delicious food and a friendly atmosphere at many of its restaurants. It's time to look at who serves the best breakfast in Lafayette, Louisiana!

Edie's Biscuits

It's all in their motto: "Luv ya like a Biscuit!" One of Lafayette's iconic restaurants, Edie's Biscuits lives up to its name by serving "earth-shattering" biscuits but that's just to get you in the door. Serving some of the best fried catfish I've ever tasted, Edie's "Big Box of Fish" serves up a delicious Cajun favorite that may have you wondering, "Why haven't I had catfish in the morning before?"

Customer Review: "Okay so the reviews aren’t lying. These biscuits are earth shattering. This place is like 6 or 7 stars. Love the vibe, nice friendly staff, lots of locals, and the food was crazy good. Among my absolute elite breakfast experiences. Louisiana doesn’t mess around with their biscuits apparently. I should’ve assumed, but wow really this was great."

Dwyer's Cafe

While known for it's awesome plate lunches, Dwyer's Cafe also serves up a delicious breakfast. Personally, I love their pancakes but their breakfast sandwiches are second-to-none.

Customer Review: "Still a gem!! Consistently amazing food and service that doesn’t break the bank!!"

KK's Cafe

Why I haven't been here yet, I don't know. This place not only received lots of mentions by the listeners but has a fantastic reputation. With a place that prides itself on pleasing "even the pickiest eater," as being family-friendly, and that features a crawfish etouffee pistollete, it's easy to see why they are so loved.

Customer review: "Great place! Everything is delicious, it is our local favorite. Plus, their bakery with homemade cheesecakes are the bomb! Chicken tenders, gumbos, soups, blueberry pancakes, biscuits, everything is our favorite. Plus, it is great to support a Christian cafe."

Hub City Diner

A beloved institution in Lafayette known for its generosity and great spirit as much as it is for its delicious food, stepping into Hub City Diner is like stepping back into time - the 1950's. Whether you want one of their specialty omelets or a plate of sausage, biscuits and gravy, you can't go wrong stopping by one of Lafayette's favorite restaurants!

Customer review: "We stopped in last Sunday for the first time and have already planned several more trips to Lafayette just to eat here again...Absolutely delicious! You ever had food so good it made you dance while you ate? It’s that good. I wish we lived closer so we could frequent more."

Mel's Diner

Another favorite in Lafayette is Mel's Diner, where locals have enjoyed breakfast for three decades. The fascinating story of the restaurant goes back much farther than that as this 50's era restaurant features breakfast served 24 hours a day!

Customer review: "The breakfast is wonderful I love the pancakes such great staff and service. Happy to have the establishment back open and 24hrs again. True Lafayette landmark."

T-Coon's

A personal favorite of mine, T-Coon's has been a staple in Lafayette, serving the area for four generations! In my opinion, you can't beat the T-Coon's Special (10 oz. hamburger patty with grilled onions and shredded cheddar cheese, served with two eggs cooked to order, and your choice of grits, potatoes, or oatmeal and your choice of biscuit, homemade white or wheat toast).

By the way, don't forget about the beignets!

It's a breakfast that will leave your belly full yet looking forward to the next time you visit. And, yes, people visiting with each other at T-Coon's is part of its relaxing charm.

Customer review: "Friendly staff, great prices, and flavor-packed food. We visited for breakfast. So good!"

