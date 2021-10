Who Spent the Weekend in Jail in St. Martin Parish?

12 names appear on the St. Martin Parish Daily Arrest Reports for the weekend (October 15-16).

Arnaud, Geneva

Age 44

5000 block of Levee Rd

St. Martinville, LA

Charges FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT; SCHEDULE I NARCOTICS (ALL OTHER); POSSESSION - SCHEDULE II NARCOTICS; PROHIBITED ACTS-POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; POSSESSION - SCHEDULE II NARCOTICS; PROHIBITED ACTS: DISTRIBUTION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; POSSESSION - SCHEDULE IV; VIOLATIONS OF CONTROLLED DANGEROUS; UNATTENDED MOTOR VEHICLES-LOCK IGNITIONS, ETC

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Collins, Daniel

Age 45

400 block of Richard St

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT; FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Johnson, Jude

Age 30

1000 block of St. Rita Hw

St. Martinville, LA

Charges DISTURBING THE PEACE

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Alexander, Jernathon

Age 41

700 block of Albert St

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY; AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM; RESISTING A POLICE OFFICER WITH FORCE OR VIOLENCE--SIMPLE

Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD

Boutte, Ramona

Age 45

1000 block of Potato Shed Rd

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges MANUFACTURE; DISTRIBUTION; PWITD--SCH II NARCOTICS; PROHIBITED ACTS--SCHEDULE III; PENALTIES; PROHIBITED ACTS-POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Dartez, Trailand

Age 30

600 block of Valsin

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT; FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT; FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Frederick, Robert

Age 29

1000 block of Leland Dr

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges PRINCIPALS; UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF A PLACE OF BUSINESS; PRINCIPALS; THEFT--VALUED AT $1--$999

Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD

Guidroz, Larry

Age 38

1000 block of Delcambre Rd

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges CONTEMPT OF COURT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Ledet, Byron

Age 35

900 block of Goldie Dr

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER--SIMPLE; VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER--SIMPLE; FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT

Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD

Singleton, Earl

Age 59

700 block of Agnes Dr

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges THEFT--VALUED AT $1--$999; UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF A PLACE OF BUSINESS; THEFT--VALUED AT $1--$999; UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF A PLACE OF BUSINESS; FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT; AGGRAVATED BATTERY; AGGRAVATED BATTERY

Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD

Singleton, Theoderick

Age 43

1200 block of Wilfred Champagne Rd

St. Martinville, LA

Charges DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY--STRANGULATION--SIMPLE

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Toucheck, Angella

Age 59

2400 block of Cypress Island Hw

St. Martinville, LA

Charges CHILD ENDANGERMENT/DOMESTIC ABUSE--AGGRAVATED

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

