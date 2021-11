Who Was Arrested in Lafayette? Lafayette Sheriff’s Booking Report

Who was arrested in Lafayette? The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Thursday, October 28, 2021:

Name: Blaine M Case

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 27, 2021 9:13 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Fugitive , Vermilion Parish , Flight From An Officer; Aggra , Possession Of

Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Zothique ROA,Milton,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER EXHIBITING SUSPICIOUS BEHAVIOR

Property: BLK , BLK HAIR BAND , BLK BELT , BLK JACKET , BLK HAT , RED BANDANA , WHITE HEAD PHONE W/ CASE ,

MULTI COLOR , LA ID , RED SHIRT , BLK PANTS , BLK SHOES , MULTI COLOR BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0367212,21-0013066,

Photo courtesy of hedi-benyounes-G_gOhJeCpMg-unsplash

Name: Darion D Mouton

Age: 17

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 27, 2021 5:44 pm

Charge: Acadia Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Sandalwood DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013062,

Photo courtesy of hasan-almasi-aIRBGPafi74-unsplash

Name: David C Jacko

Age: 58

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 27, 2021 12:34 pm

Charge: Sexual Battery Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Pacific Street ,New Orleans,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER BEING INAPPROPRIATE

Property: MINTS , , BLACK , BLACK , BLACK MASK , TAN SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , BROWN SHOES , BLUE BOXERS , ,

BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0366747,

Photo courtesy of aswin-deth-jy7_yN68ZbU-unsplash

Name: Dekory J Richard

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 27, 2021 2:08 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Violation Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 500 Blk Teema ROA,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER BEING SOMEWHERE WHERE HE WAS FORBIDDEN

Property: BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE SHORTS , BLACK MASK , RED SHOES , BROWN , GREY , 2

GREY CRACKED ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0366863,21-0013056,

Photo courtesy of dev-asangbam-YVIN8qGqBRk-unsplash

Name: Eric Chapman

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 27, 2021 9:29 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Battery Of A Dating Minr Prsnt , Purse

Snatching Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Village Tree DRV,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0344838,20-0348921,21-0013049,21-0034438,

Photo courtesy of grant-durr--KYWCVs3tHA-unsplash

Name: Hedley J Dixon

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 27, 2021 10:21 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 200 Blk 10th STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: WHITE , , CARDS , BLACK , BLACK , BLUE SHIRT , BROWN SHOES , BLACK SHORTS , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK

SOCKS , GREEN MASK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013051,

Photo courtesy of de-an-sun-Pm4yHq6SZmk-unsplash

Name: Jeffery Glasgow

Age: 55

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 27, 2021 7:45 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Resisting An Officer ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: BLUE SHORTS , LA ID , WHITE WRISTBAND ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0367161,

Photo courtesy of mitchel-lensink-Ismnr6WSHCU-unsplash

Name: Joseph F Livings Jr

Age: 45

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 27, 2021 8:15 pm

Charge: Distribution/Possession With , Pwitd Sch.I Substance , Obstruction Of Justice , Pwitd Sch. Ii Cds ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING OBSERVED IN A DRUG TRANSACTION

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , BLACK SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BLUE BOXERS , WHITE SHIRT , BLACK HAT ,

BLACK BELT , BLACK CELLULAR PHONE , PURPLE CARD , BLACK NECKLACE , EMPTY ENVELOPE , 2 RUBBER BANDS ,

Associate(s): MICHAEL WALKER,

Incident Number(s): 21-0367193,

Photo courtesy of pandav-tank-FNaiohYZtOA-unsplash (1)

Name: Kurt Kennison

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 27, 2021 9:00 am

Charge: Theft Of A Motor Vehicle. , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 200 Blk Oscur Rivette ROA,Arnuville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BROWN BOOTS , BLUE PANTS , BLUE SHIRT , GREY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0115902,21-0013052,

Photo courtesy of tuyen-vo-j28DqAu4QoE-unsplash (1)

Name: Michael L Walker

Age: 52

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 27, 2021 8:07 pm

Charge: Schedule Ii, Penalties , Obstruction Of Justice ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Guilbeau RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER WITNESSING A DRUG TRANSACTION

Property: BLK/BLUE , REED/BLK SHOES , BLUE SHIRT , BLK SHIRT , WHITE PANTS , BLUE BOXERS , BLK SOCKS , BLK ,

GREEN , WHITE/BLK CARD HOLDER , 1 KEY ,

Associate(s): JOSEPH LIVINGS,

Incident Number(s): 21-0367193,

Photo courtesy of denis-oliveira-E0EYD9y43Gc-unsplash

Name: Richard Broussard

Age: 48

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 27, 2021 9:40 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 4800 Blk Anchor DRV,New Iberia,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: BLACK , GREY SHIRT , BROWN PANTS , RED SHIRT , RED BOXERS , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013050,

Photo courtesy of devon-wilson-I_-FAxx1fEc-unsplash

Name: Thomas K Russo

Age: 45

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 27, 2021 11:36 am

Charge: Oper Veh Under Susp Prior Off ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A WARRANT

Property: BLUE JEANS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK , CAMO BOXERS , BROWN , FLASH LIGHT , BLACK BROKEN ,

, BLACK , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0366716,

