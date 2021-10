Who Was Arrested in New Iberia?

Who spent the weekend in the Iberia Parish Jail?

9 names appear as the New Iberia Police Department has released their Daily Arrest Reports for October 7-10. The majority of those names (5) are people who live in the city itself. But, people from nearby Delcambre, Jeanerette, and St. Martinville show up on the list as well.

As you will see, alcohol and drugs play quite a role in these arrests.

Green, Shaun

Age 40

200 block of North Corner Street

Delcambre, La

Charges:

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM IN THE PRESENCE OF A CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ILLEGAL CARRYING OF A FIREARM

Henry, Alvey

Age 51

600 block of Compton Street

New Iberia, La

Charges:

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO DIM HEADLIGHTS

Brown, Marciesha

Age 31

900 block of Providence Street

New Iberia, La

Charges:

NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WARRANT – NONCONSENSUAL DISCLOSURE OF A PRIVATE IMAGE

Butler, Lakisha

Age 36

500 block of Harriet Street

New Iberia, La

Charges:

NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WARRANT – FAILURE TO RETURN LEASED MOVABLE

Hebert, River

Age 23

1400 block of Mullins Road

New Iberia, La

Charges:

NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WARRANT – HOME INVASION

Marshall, Grant

Age 31

1100 block of Nueville Anthony Road

Saint Martinville, La.

Charges:

ATTEMPTED SECOND DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM

ILLEGAL DISCHARGE OF A WEAPON

TWO COUNTS OF ILLEGAL CARRYING OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARRANT

Green, Tracey

Age 44

100 block of Parker Drive

New Iberia, La

Charges:

ACCESSORY TO ATTEMPTED SECOND DEGREE MURDER

NEW IBERIA CITY COURT FTA WARRANT – DISTURBING THE PEACE BY INTOXICATION

Cook, Scotty

Age 39

2800 block of Junca Street

Jeanerette, La

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – FIRST OFFENSE

CARELESS OPERATION

RESISTING A POLICE OFFICER

Lancelin, Bazil

Age 24

1800 block of Main Street

Jeanerette, La

Charges:

NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WARRANT – TERRORIZING, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON, FIREARM FREE ZONE VIOLATION, TWO COUNTS OF ATTEMPTED FIRST-DEGREE MURDER

