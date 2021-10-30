Who Was Arrested in New Iberia This Week?

Here are the names of people who were arrested in New Iberia over the past work week and last weekend as released by the New Iberia Police Department (October 22-28).

Some observations:

There were 9 arrests made over a 9-day period.

Nearly all of the arrests were for violent crimes.

Do not resist arrest!

White, Domonique

Age 27

700 block of West End Drive

New Iberia, La

Charges:

RESISTING A POLICE OFFICER

REMAINING AFTER FORBIDDEN

DISTURBING THE PEACE

Bourque, Katelyn

Age 25

Homeless

New Iberia, La

Charges:

HIT AND RUN

RESISTING A POLICE OFFICER

CANCELLED LICENSE PLATE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

NEW IBERIA CITY COURT FTA WARRANT – CARELESS OPERATION

NEW IBERIA CITY COURT FTA WARRANT – CARELESS OPERATION

NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WARRANT – SIMPLE ESCAPE; THEFT

Batiste, Kenny

Age 37

500 block of Pecan Street

Saint Martinville, La

Charges:

VIOLATION OF A PROTECTIVE ORDER

Collette, Kwansi

Age 45

600 block of North Lamar Street

Abbeville, La

Charges:

NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WARRANT – FOUR COUNTS OF VIOLATION OF A PROTECTIVE ORDER; TWO COUNTS OF SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY; HOME INVASION; STALKING

Dempsey, Lisa

Age 38

1300 block of La Rue Broussard

New Iberia, La

Charges:

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

THREE COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV

Pham, John

Age 36

5300 block of Claude Viator Street

New Iberia, La

Charges:

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

Batte, Tyler

Age 18

2900 block of Coteau Road

New Iberia, La

Charges:

DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY BY STRANGULATION WITH CHILD ENDANGERMENT

SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

Johnlewis, Dentrell

Age 22

900 block of Anderson Street

New Iberia, La

Charges:

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE FTA WARRANT – MANSLAUGHTER; SECOND DEGREE HOMICIDE

Davis, Jerome

Age 35

200 block of Camelia Street

New Iberia, La

Charges:

NEW IBERIA CITY COURT FTA WARRANT – SIMPLE BATTERY; AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

