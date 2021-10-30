Who Was Arrested in New Iberia This Week?
Here are the names of people who were arrested in New Iberia over the past work week and last weekend as released by the New Iberia Police Department (October 22-28).
Some observations:
- There were 9 arrests made over a 9-day period.
- Nearly all of the arrests were for violent crimes.
- Do not resist arrest!
White, Domonique
Age 27
700 block of West End Drive
New Iberia, La
Charges:
RESISTING A POLICE OFFICER
REMAINING AFTER FORBIDDEN
DISTURBING THE PEACE
Bourque, Katelyn
Age 25
Homeless
New Iberia, La
Charges:
HIT AND RUN
RESISTING A POLICE OFFICER
CANCELLED LICENSE PLATE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
NEW IBERIA CITY COURT FTA WARRANT – CARELESS OPERATION
NEW IBERIA CITY COURT FTA WARRANT – CARELESS OPERATION
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WARRANT – SIMPLE ESCAPE; THEFT
Batiste, Kenny
Age 37
500 block of Pecan Street
Saint Martinville, La
Charges:
VIOLATION OF A PROTECTIVE ORDER
Collette, Kwansi
Age 45
600 block of North Lamar Street
Abbeville, La
Charges:
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WARRANT – FOUR COUNTS OF VIOLATION OF A PROTECTIVE ORDER; TWO COUNTS OF SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY; HOME INVASION; STALKING
Dempsey, Lisa
Age 38
1300 block of La Rue Broussard
New Iberia, La
Charges:
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
THREE COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV
Pham, John
Age 36
5300 block of Claude Viator Street
New Iberia, La
Charges:
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
Batte, Tyler
Age 18
2900 block of Coteau Road
New Iberia, La
Charges:
DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY BY STRANGULATION WITH CHILD ENDANGERMENT
SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY
Johnlewis, Dentrell
Age 22
900 block of Anderson Street
New Iberia, La
Charges:
IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE FTA WARRANT – MANSLAUGHTER; SECOND DEGREE HOMICIDE
Davis, Jerome
Age 35
200 block of Camelia Street
New Iberia, La
Charges:
NEW IBERIA CITY COURT FTA WARRANT – SIMPLE BATTERY; AGGRAVATED ASSAULT