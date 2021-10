A few residents of New Iberia (and a couple of out-of-towners) have been listed on the daily arrest reports issued by the city's police department for this workweek (October 11-14).

Many of these are drug arrests and driving violations but one New Iberia resident find himself facing violent charges following an encounter with police.

Francis, Dequarius

Age 28

200 block of Pollard Street

New Iberia, La

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – FIRST OFFENSE

CARELESS OPERATION

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

EXPIRED MVI

NO INSURANCE

Richards, Darnika

Age 36

700 block of Myrtis Street

New Iberia, La

Charges:

IMPROPER DISPLAY OF LICENSE PLATE

NO INSURANCE

RESISTING A POLICE OFFICER WITH FORCE OR VIOLENCE

BATTERY ON A POLICE OFFICER

NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WARRANT – DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY BY STRANGULATION

New Iberia Police Department, Facebook Photo

Dauphine, Devontae

Age 22

1700 block of Cypress Island Highway

Saint Martinville, La

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM

Lee Forrest Jr

Age 57

500 block of Daigre Street

New Iberia, La

Charges:

LIGHTS REQUIRED ON A VEHICLE VIOLATION

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE

NO INSURANCE

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

Collins, Kevin

Age 29

1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive

Abbeville, La

Charges:

FAILURE TO DIM HEADLIGHTS

TWO COUNTS OF POSSESSION WITH THE INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE SCHEDULE I

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A JUVENILE

NO LICENSE PLATE LIGHT

EXPIRED TEMPORARY LICENSE PLATE

NO INSURANCE

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE IN A SCHOOL ZONE

Jureau, Quintella

Age 29

3800 block of Zip Lane

New Iberia, La

Charges:

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

Marks, Javonte

Age 19

600 block of Louise Street

New Iberia, La

Charges:

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE IN A SCHOOL ZONE

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM IN A SCHOOL ZONE

OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A JUVENILE

