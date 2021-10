7 names appear on the New Iberia Daily Arrest Reports, which cover the current workweek.

One noticeable arrest is a man from Delcambre who was arrested on charges including Self Mutilation.

Coates, Telvis

Age 30

7800 block of Highway 14

New Iberia, La

Charges:

RESISTING A POLICE OFFICER WITH FORCE OR VIOLENCE

OBSTRUCTION OF A PUBLIC PASSAGE

Daniels, Sacarl

Age 26

700 block of Saint Jude Avenue

New Iberia, La

Charges:

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE

Lacoste, Noah

Age 36

2100 block of West Old Spanish Trail

New Iberia, La

Charges:

THREE COUNTS OF DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY WITH CHILD ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON

Ford, Cody

Age 28

500 block of Grand Prix Boulevard

New Iberia, La

Charges:

CONTEMPT OF COURT

Landry, Jeremy

Age 37

100 block of Craig Street

New Iberia, La

Charges:

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARRANT – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV

Tabb, Dillion

Age 29

200 block of South Bourque Road

Delcambre, La

Charges:

SIMPLE ASSAULT

RESISTING A POLICE OFFICER WITH FORCE OR VIOLENCE

DISTURBING THE PEACE BY INTOXICATION

SELF-MUTILATION

Darby, Derek

Age 30

1300 block of Versailles Crescent

New Iberia, La

Charges:

IMPROPER LANE USAGE

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV

VIOLATION OF CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE LAW

