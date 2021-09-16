Who Was Arrested in Opelousas?
Unfortunately for the parish seat of St. Landry Parish, Opelousas led the way with arrests on the daily arrest report released by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.
Brandon Leon Guillory, age 38, 522 Jennings Road, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Indecent behavior with juveniles. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.
Courtney Bellow, age 26, 1031 E. South Street, Apt. #117, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Aggravated assault with a firearm, bench warrant. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.
Lee Herbert Moreau, age 39, 121 W. Church Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Hold for Opelousas City Court. Arrested by Opelousas City Marshals.
Thomas Cole Velaquez, age 33, 235 E. Bertheaud Avenue, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Bench warrant (2 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Bryan Ray Guilbeau, age 34, 220 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Sunset, LA., 70584, Distribution of Schedule II CDS (2 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Brycelyn Ray Anderson, age 21, 1365 St. Mary Road, Eunice, LA., 70535, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Jarvis Davis, age 34, 1226 Second Street, Melville, LA., 71353, Entry or remaining after being forbidden. Arrested by Melville Police Department. (REBOOK – ADDITIONAL CHARGES)