Who Was Arrested in St. Landry Parish?

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office had their hands full over the past week as citizens in the parish kept them busy, especially with violent crimes.

Names from Opelousas showed up heavily on these arrest reports over the last week but a couple of Lafayette names and a names out of Marrero appears on the report as well.

Rita Lindsey Gale Nicholson, age 67, 719 Lourdes Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, Criminal trespassing. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Kelon Shemar Thomas, age 21, 1904 Linus Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, resisting an officer. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Michael Joseph Menard, age 48, 106 E. Landry Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, Theft, criminal trespassing. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Lynol Christian, age 40, 790 Charles Fisher Road, Opelousas, LA 70570, Bench warrant x6. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas Paul Perrodin, age 41, 934 Hirsch Alley, Opelousas, LA 70570, Bench warrant, hold for Opelousas City Marshal’s Office. Arrested by Opelousas City Marshal’s Office.

Lacy Ann Miller, age 36, 122 E. Ardoin Street, Eunice, LA., 70535, Theft of a firearm, theft. Arrested by Eunice Police Department.

Elton Joseph Glaude, age 29, 12178 Highway 190, Cabin #12, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Bench warrant (3 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Troy Junior Sam, age 50, 185 Choupique Road, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Aggravated second degree battery. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Gregory Demond Aggison, Sr., age 45, 813 Mia Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Reckless operation of a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Charles R. Mistric, Jr., age 51, 480 OG Track Road, Port Barre, LA., 70577, Possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a CDS, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of schedule II CDS. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Victor Washington, age 23, 1209 W. Bellevue Street, Apt. #3, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Felon in possession of a firearm. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Shelby Elizabeth Deville, age 22, 417 Lacompagne Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Domestic abuse battery (child endangerment), bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

JonTorras Bryant, age 20, 1242 Margie Place, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Illegal use of a weapon, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

David Haworth, age 34, 1810 Dudley Street, Eunice, LA., 70535, Battery of a correctional facility employee. Arrested by Eunice Police Department.

Shawn Mitchell Hebert, age 26, 150 Armide Street, Eunice, LA., 70535, Battery of a correctional facility employee, interference with a law enforcement investigation. Arrested by Eunice Police Department.

Calvin Boagni, Jr., age 42, 1620 Iris Drive, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Drug court violation. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deontre Deon Angelle, age 22, 288288 Smittys Road, Sunset, LA., 70584, Domestic abuse battery (strangulation). Arrested by Sunset Police Department.

Jason Paul Batiste, age 43, 1912 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, LA 70501, Identity theft (8 counts). Arrested by Louisiana State Police.

Dwan Michael Anthony, age 28, 1529 Westminster Blvd., Marrero, LA 70072, Illegal carrying of weapons in presence of CDS, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS. Arrested by Port Barre Police Department.

Donald James Celestine, Jr., age 26, 308 Paul Breaux Avenue, Lafayette, LA 70501, Simple burglary. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Pedro Silva, age 24, 8163 Highway 182, Opelousas, LA 70570, Simple assault, disturbing the peace/drunkenness. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Kelon Shemar Thomas, age 21, 1904 Linus Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, Simple battery. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

