Who Was Arrested in St. Landry Parish Over the Weekend?

13 names appear on the weekend arrest report released by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

The parish seat, Opelousas, leads the way in arrests in a report that is littered with domestic abuse and battery charges.

Christopher Joachain, age 27, 1310 Jennings Road, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Domestic abuse battery (strangulation), home invasion. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Kevin James Prudhomme, age 43, 2632 I-49 N. Service Road, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Domestic abuse battery (child endangerment), cruelty to juveniles, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Ian P. Stelly, age 28, 385 Guillory Road, Krotz Springs, LA., 70750, Bench warrant (3 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Loucinda Jones Senegal, age 59, 828 S. Bullard Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Domestic abuse battery. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Treston Cole Martinez, age 23, 214 Nall Road, Krotz Springs, LA., 70750, Bench warrant (2 counts), hit and run. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Joseph Roy Etienne, age 61, 1030 Robin Street, Arnaudville, LA., 70512, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Priscilla Ann Monday, age 58, 821 S. Beulah Street, Apt. #20C, Eunice, LA., 70535, Domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault. Arrested by Eunice Police Department.

Dustin Blake Corkran, age 32, 527 Mushroom Road, Arnaudville, LA., 70512, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Keith Parks, II, age 35, 17060 Douglas O’Neil Lane, Ponchatoula, LA., 70454, Bench warrant (2 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Erica Kim Smith, age 52, 127 Hackberry Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Theft, criminal trespass. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Daniel, age 45, 201 Daybreak Drive, Sunset, LA., 70584, Aggravated assault. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Lynn Smith, Sr., age 57, 127 Hackberry Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Theft, criminal trespass. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Bharatkumar D. Patel, age 52, 17425 Highway 190, Port Barre, LA., 70577, DWI, improper lane usage. Arrested by Louisiana State Police.

