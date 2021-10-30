Who Was Arrested in St. Landry Parish This Week?

Here are the names of everyone arrested in St. Landry Parish during the work week (Oct. 25-29).

Some observations:

Don't do drugs!

Don't hit your spouse or dating partner!

Most of the arrests came from Opelousas and Baton Rouge citizens.

Melissa Marie Richter, age 39, 4002 Highway 182, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Possession of schedule II CDS, bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Lisa A. Bihm, age 32, 1005 Perry Lane, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Probation hold, bench warrant (2 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jyakelia Talbert, age 27, 347 Gulino Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Bench warrant (3 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Linda Marie Fontenot, age 34, 1000 Freeman Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Bench warrant (2 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Hosea James Leday, age 18, 122 Blake Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Armed robbery, armed robbery with use of a firearm. Arrested by Melville Police Department.

Gilbert Guidry, age 78, 6011 Pollard Parkway, Baton Rouge, LA., 70808, DWI 1st offense, careless operation of a motor vehicle. Arrested by Louisiana State Police.

Keavonte Rideau Mugshot, St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

Keavonte Malik Rideau, age 21, 1653 Leday Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, no insurance, failure to register motor vehicle, expired temporary tag, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, possession of schedule I CDS. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Terrance Earl Jones, Jr., age 21, 628 N. Union Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Possession of schedule IV CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Meldrick Kevin Hayes, Jr., age 22, 1653 Leday Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Meghan Pearl Papillion, age 30, 111 N. 2nd Street, Baton Rouge, LA., 70806, Hold for Opelousas City Court. Arrested by Opelousas City Marshals.

Meghan Pearl Papillion, age 30, 111 N. 2nd Street, Baton Rouge, LA., 70806, Criminal Damage to property, bench warrant. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Raeyala Lenee Jones, age 22, 204 St. Paul Avenue, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Battery of a dating partner. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Ariel Monique Lanehart, age 29, 624 Glen Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Automobile insurance policies fraud. Arrested by Louisiana State Police.

Geron Stewart, age 22, 325 Grace Street, Morgan City, LA., 70380, Felon in possession of a firearm. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Brent James Lahaye, age 41, 926 Jackson Lane, Melville, LA., 71353, Domestic abuse battery. Arrested by Melville Police Department.

Oren Travis Bonstaff, age 33, 3608 W. Highway 419, Batchelor, LA., 70715, Domestic abuse battery (child endangerment). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Darius Javon Lavine, age 22, 1002 Freeman Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Principal to armed robbery, principal to armed robbery with a firearm, obstruction of justice. Arrested by Melville Police Department.

Thomas Jerell Lanehart, age 27, 4831 Williams Street, Batchelor, LA., 70715, Automobile insurance policies fraud. Arrested by Louisiana State Police.

Latara Rene Richard, age 36, 1303 North Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Obstruction of justice, bench warrant. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Tony Curtis Lavergne, age 39, 1734 Progress Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Obstruction of justice. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department. (REBOOK – ADDITIONAL CHARGES)

Kevin Francis, age 46, 257 Sunflower Road, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Home invasion, simple battery. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Ciara Domineque Green, age 25, 413 Carmons Road, Palmetto, LA., 71358, Aggravated battery (2 counts), bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Troy Robert Bratcher, age 27, 176 Jules Lane, Church Point, LA., 70525, Domestic abuse battery (child endangerment) (strangulation), interfering with emergency communications. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Lashawndra Lynn Rideau, 158 Fogleman Road, Morrow, LA., 71356, Illegal possession of stolen firearms. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Kenon Brad Richard, age 25, 304 W. Park Avenue, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Andronicus Limmuel Edison, age 53, 386 Rideau Road, Palmetto, LA., 71358, Illegal possession of stolen firearms. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Angella Wilson Arnaud, age 55, 113 Briarwood Drive, Sunset, LA., 70584, DWI 3rd offense, driving under suspension, careless operation of a motor vehicle. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Leeanda N. Frank, age 30, 821 S. Beulah Street, Apt. #19-A, Eunice, LA., 70535, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Kendrick Cordell Boxie, age 42, 229 Francis Road, Sunset, LA., 70584, Drug court violation. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

K. Fields Mugshot, St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

Kadedria La Quintay Fields, age 27, 2042 Expressway Drive, Pineville, LA., 71360, Principal to attempted first degree murder (4 counts), principal to illegal carrying and discharge of weapons, principal to aggravated criminal damage to property. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Mikal Oneal Andrus, age 27, 517 Colorado Avenue, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Drug court violation. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Falyn Williams, age 22, 2524 Gates Circle, #29, Baton Rouge, LA., 70570, Possession of schedule IV CDS. Arrested by Port Barre Police Department.

Kevin Landry, age 48, 726 Meche Road, Arnaudville, LA., 70512, Domestic abuse battery. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Linton Declouette, age 21, 400 Louveteau Road, Carencro, LA., 70520, Illegal carrying of weapon. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Kevin Dewayne Belone, age 34, 3812 Coolidge Street, Baker, LA., 70805, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Corey K. Miller, age 41, 153 Lacombe Lane, Jennings, LA., 70546, Theft. Arrested by Eunice Police Department.

McKey Keyon King, age 19, 1115 Walsh Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. (REBOOK – ADDITIONAL CHARGES)

