Who Was Arrested in St. Martin Parish?

Below is the list of people arrested in St. Martin Parish as part of their daily arrest reports (November 1-8).

Observations:

Robert Williams of Breaux Bridge getting arrested in an alleged stabbing

Deputies continue their efforts to clean the parish up from drugs

Don't get out on the water intoxicated

Alexander, Denzell

Age 31

1000 block of Saint Louis St

Parks, LA

Charges DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY--STRANGULATION--SIMPLE; THEFT OF A MOTOR VEHICLE

Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD

Calais, Colby

Age 51

1100 block of Grand Anse Hw

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE; POSSESSION - SCHEDULE II NARCOTICS

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Domingue, Shawn

Age 33

6700 block of Daspit Rd

New Iberia, LA

Charges DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY - SIMPLE

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

O'neil, David

Age 41

1200 block of Jeane Chapel Rd

Leesville, LA

Charges HOLD FOR USM; SIMPLE BURGLARY/MOVABLE OR IMMOVABLE; ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARMS

Arresting Agency 58S-VERNON SO

Staff photo

Albert, Cody

Age 35

7000 block of Main Hw

St. Martinville, LA

Charges VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER--SIMPLE

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Ardoin, Chet

Age 36

1100 block of Truefriend Rd

Saint Martinville, LA

Charges CONTEMPT OF COURT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Prejean, Rodney

Age 58

1000 block of Aldus Johnson Dr

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges CONTEMPT OF COURT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Stevens, Danielle

Age 43

1000 block of Papit Guidry Rd

St. Martinville, LA

Charges CONTEMPT OF COURT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Lopez, Jeremy

Age 41

3400 block of Avery Island

New Iberia, LA

Charges SIMPLE ROBBERY; SIMPLE BATTERY OF THE INFIRM

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Ramirez, Dirk

Age 39

1000 block of Paradise Ln

Pierre Part, LA

Charges OPERATING A VEHICLE WHILE INTOXICATED; RECKLESS OPERATION OF A WATERCRAFT

Arresting Agency WLF-FISHERIES, WILDLIFE

Allemond, Stage

Age 40

1000 block of Vincent Berard Rd

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges SIMPLE BURGLARY(THEFT FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE)

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Batiste, Thaddeus

Age 40

900 block of Alva Rd

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges ATTEMPT; POSSESSION OF FIREARM/CONCEALED BY CONVICTED FELON

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Frederick, Jude

Age 26

700 block of Lewis Dr

St. Martinville, LA

Charges SIMPLE BURGLARY/MOVABLE OR IMMOVABLE

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Guidry, Ian

Age 31

1200 block of Alcide Bonin Rd

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges ACCESSORIES AFTER THE FACT; SIMPLE BURGLARY/MOVABLE OR IMMOVABLE; ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN THINGS

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Quebedeaux, Corey

Age 39

Charges SIMPLE BURGLARY(THEFT FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE); ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN THINGS; FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Wiltz, Eddie

Age 35

900 block of Patin St

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges IGNORING STOP SIGN; IMPROPER LANE USAGE; POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE SCHED 1; MANUFACTURE; DISTRIBUTION; PWITD--SCH II NARCOTICS; MANUFACTURE; DISTRIBUTION - SCHEDULE IV; MANUFACTURE; DISTRIBUTION - SCHEDULE V; TRANSACTIONS INVOLVING PROCEEDS FROM DRUG OFFENSES; CLANDESTINE LAB

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Auguillard, Skylar

Age 21

100 block of Cypress Gardens St

St. Martinville, LA

Charges 2ND DEGREE MURDER/ATTEMPTED

Arresting Agency 107P-ST MARTINVILLE PD

Calais, Ryan

Age 26

100 block of Van Buren Dr

Lafayette, LA

Charges HOLD FOR USM

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Williams, Robert

Age 60

900 block of Cecile Bl

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges 2ND DEGREE MURDER/ATTEMPTED

Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD

KEEP READING: See notable new words that were coined the year you were born