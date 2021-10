Who Was Arrested in St. Martin Parish?

Over the last week, there have been at least twelve people that have been arrested in St. Martin Parish. The daily arrest reports listed below feature a large amount of Contempt of Court and Battery arrests.

Brasseaux, Brodie

Age 46

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE; ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN THINGS; BATTERY OF A POLICE OFFICER--SIMPLE; SELF MUTILATION BY A PRISONER

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Barton, Jeremy

Age 45

1500 block of Herman Dupuis Rd

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT; FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT; 2ND DEGREE BATTERY; 2ND DEGREE BATTERY

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Batiste, Drake

Age 23

1800 block of Rees St

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges RESISTING A POLICE OFFICER WITH FORCE OR VIOLENCE--SIMPLE; POSSESSION - SCHEDULE II NARCOTICS; POSSESSION - SCHEDULE V; VIOLATIONS OF CONTROLLED DANGEROUS; POSSESSION FIREARM COMMITTING/ATTEMPT CRIME; ILLEGAL USE OF A WEAPON

Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD

Handcuffs, iStock

Castille, Theodore

Age 40

1000 block of Berard St

Arnaudville, LA

Charges RESISTING A POLICE OFFICER WITH FORCE OR VIOLENCE--AGGRAVATED; BATTERY OF A POLICE OFFICER--SIMPLE; SIMPLE KIDNAPPING

Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD

Hebert, Danielle

Age 36

1200 block of Papit Guidry Rd

St. Martinville, LA

Charges CONTEMPT OF COURT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Mathis, Brooke

Age 32

9000 block of Grandpoint Hw

Church Point, LA

Charges CONTEMPT OF COURT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

iStock

Richard, Sarah

Age 32

3500 block of Grandpoint Hw

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges CONTEMPT OF COURT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Williams, Sharita

Age 29

1000 block of St Louis Dr

Parks, LA

Charges DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY - SIMPLE; RESISTING A POLICE OFFICER WITH FORCE OR VIOLENCE--SIMPLE; BATTERY OF A POLICE OFFICER--SIMPLE; FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT; FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT; FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT

Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD

Fisher, Cory

Age 38

1000 block of Eunice Rd

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN THINGS; PROHIBITED ACTS-POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

handcuffs (Photo by Michelle Shephard-Pool/Getty Images)

Gill, Patrick

Age 20

100 block of Lucille St

Lake Charles, LA

Charges HOLD FOR USM

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Melancon, Francheska

Age 30

1000 block of A Devillier St

Henderson, LA

Charges MANUFACTURE; DISTRIBUTION; PWITD--SCH II NARCOTICS; CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

Arresting Agency HPD-POLICE DEPT, HENDERSON

Romero, Cody

Age 21

200 block of Briar Marsh Rd

Ragley, LA

Charges HOLD FOR USM

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Louisiana Flunked Out Again; We Have the 2nd Worst School System