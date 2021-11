The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Friday, November 19, 2021:

Name: Bryson Willis

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 18, 2021 1:39 pm

Charge: Vermilion Parish , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 800 Blk Graceland ,Abbeville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: GREY SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , BLACK BOXERS , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE SLIPPERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013288,

Photo courtesy of weston-mackinnon-vw_kWuxOPRo-unsplash

Name: Chad J Trahan Jr

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 18, 2021 5:00 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Legend Drug Imprint ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk Toby Mouton ROA,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO INVESTIGATION WHERE DRUGS DRUGS AND ACTIVE WARRANT WERE FOUND

Property: BLACK , BLACK , BLACK HOODIE , RED SHORT , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS ,

Associate(s): CHAD TRAHAN,

Incident Number(s): 21-0391282,

Photo courtesy of mitchel-lensink-Ismnr6WSHCU-unsplash

Name: Chad J Trahan Sr

Age: 44

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 18, 2021 5:00 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Operating A Vehicle While Lic , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Schedule Ii,

Penalties , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Legend Drug Imprint ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO INVESTIGATION WHERE DRUGS AND ACTIVE WARRANTS WERE FOUND

Property: BLUE , GRAY , LA ID , BLACK JACKET , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK ,

Associate(s): CHAD TRAHAN,

Incident Number(s): 21-0013291,21-0391282,

Photo courtesy of hasan-almasi-aIRBGPafi74-unsplash

Name: David W Leday Jr

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 18, 2021 8:43 pm

Charge: Possession Of Marijuana , Know/Int Pos Sch.Ii Unless Rx , Prohib Poss Firearm By Person , Illegal

Possession Of Stolen F , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Town Homes Loop ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER CONDUCTING A TRAFFIC STOP WHERE DRUGS & WEAPON WERE FOUND

Property: BLACK , YELLOW , LA ID , WHITE , GRAY JACKET , RED SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES ,

Associate(s): RONRIKA BEN, JERMAINE LINDON,

Incident Number(s): 21-0391435,

Photo courtesy of karsten-winegeart-urbseZKkXLY-unsplash

Name: Devin J Chiasson

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 18, 2021 8:57 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1200 Blk Gloria Switch RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: RED SHIRT , GRAY SHORTS , GRAY SHOES , GRAY BOXERS , BLACK SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0391448,

Photo courtesy of saad-chaudhry-AqHIWSsF24I-unsplash

Name: Ja'Mikal Phillips

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 18, 2021 4:19 pm

Charge: Know/Int Pos Sch.Ii Unless Rx , Theft Charge , P/Sched I Drugs , It Is Unlawful To Knowingly/In ,

View Outward Or Inward Through , Theft Of A Firearm Charge , Theft Of A Firearm Charge , Possession

Of Marijuana , Simple Criminal Damage , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 100 Blk Linares DRV,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: WHITE JACKET , GRAY SHIRT , WHITE SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , GREEN PANTS , BLUE SHORTS , GRAY BOXERS ,

YELLOW WATCH , PINK CRACKED PHONE , GREEN LIGHTER , BLUE LIGHTER , STATE IDENTIFICATION CARD , BLACK

VISA CARD , CLEAR PHONE CASE , GRAY COAT , BLAG SMALL BAGGY , CHARGING BLOCK , WHITE EARBUDS , TWO

DIMES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0352817,21-0312040,21-0391242,

Photo courtesy of grant-durr-PPWXd6bvRoM-unsplash

Name: Jermaine A Lindon

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 18, 2021 11:26 pm

Charge: Possession Of Marijuana , Turning Movements And Required , Sale, Distribution, Or Possess , P/Sched

I Drugs , Illegal Possession Of Stolen F , Tail Lamps , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen ,

Unauthorized Entry Of An Inhab , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk B Gauthier ROA,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER CONDUCTING A TRAFFIC STOP WHERE DRUGS, WEPAON, & ACTIVE WARRANT WAS FOUND

Property: BLACK CRACKED , BLK , GREY SHOES , BLK PANTS , WHITE SHIRT , BLK , LA ID , BLK SOCKS , BLK BOXERS ,

BLACK ,

Associate(s): RONRIKA BEN, DAVID LEDAY,

Incident Number(s): 21-0013295,21-0391435,

Photo courtesy of tim-photoguy-njg0l0yLaRQ-unsplash (1)

Name: Kevin A Perrot

Age: 59

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 18, 2021 11:21 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Criminal Trespass , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT AND A JAIL SHEET

Property: WHITE , WHITE SHIRT , JEAN SHORTS , GREEN , BLACK , , LA , WHITE , CARDS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013286,

Photo courtesy of chuttersnap-fxHqC_unJ-g-unsplash

Name: Korbn W Dickerson

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 18, 2021 10:00 am

Charge: Aggr. Criminal Damage To Prop. ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 600 Blk Virgin RD,Church Point,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: WHITE , RED SHIRT , CAMO SHORT , WHITE SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0349500,

Photo courtesy of ye-jinghan-T5roX1jajzU-unsplash

Name: Neisha M Cole

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 18, 2021 12:50 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 300 Blk Simcoe Apt A ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLUE SHIRT , BLUE JACKET , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SHOES , 2 GREY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013287,

Photo courtesy of tamirlan-maratov-sDgHXXRk4zo-unsplash

Name: Poco Dunbar

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 18, 2021 7:54 am

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Barton Terrace ,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0241760,

Technology Helping To Reduce St. Landry Sheriff’s Response Times

Louisiana Has 8th Most Underprivileged Children

Facts About Impaired Driving

Louisiana is 2021's Worst State For Working Moms

Teach Yourself Tips to Prevent Tragedy Involving Kids & Car

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Louisiana Flunked Out Again; We Have the 2nd Worst School System

Acadiana: Do We Really Know How to Prevent Fire Deaths?

Heatstroke Is Still Of Concern For Kids & Cars