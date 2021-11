Who Was Arrested? Lafayette Sheriff’s Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Tuesday, November 1, 2021:

Name: Don C Washington

Age: 56

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 01, 2021 4:30 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: YOUNGSVILLE PD

Address: 400 Blk Copperfield ,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION OCCURED

Property: BLACK PANTS , GRAY SHIRT , BLACK SHOES , LA DL , BLACK , , 2 REGIONS CARDS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0371724,

Handcuffs And Fingerprints (ThinkStock)

Name: Kenneth P Racca

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 01, 2021 1:10 pm

Charge: Bank Fraud , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Address: 200 Blk Notre Dame Dr ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER TAKING A CHECK THAT DID NOT BELONG TO HIM

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0372069,21-0013111,

KPEL Staff photo

Name: Kevin L James

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 01, 2021 9:25 pm

Charge: Viol Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 800 Blk 1/2 Iberia STR,Franklin,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING FOUND IN VIOLATION OF AN ACTIVE COURT ORDER

Property: WHITE SHOES , BLK SHIRT , BLUE BOXERS , BLK JEANS , BROWN BAG W/ BROKEN STRAP , BLK JACKET , BROWN ,

WHITE SHIRT , WHITE SHORTS , WHITE BOXERS , TOOTH BRUSH AND TOOTHPASTE , 2 GREY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0372452,

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Facts About Impaired Driving

Louisiana Flunked Out Again; We Have the 2nd Worst School System

Politics Can Be Disheartening, But Pets Are Pure Love

Fantastic Places My Parents Shopped, But Are Gone Now

Technology-Free Entertainment for Acadiana Kids

Acadiana's Secret Ingredients to Splendid Gumbo