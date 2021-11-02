Who Was Arrested Over Halloween Weekend in St. Mary Parish?

Below are the names of people who were arrested over the last weekend (and Monday) in St. Mary Parish as deputies with the sheriff's office were very busy during the holiday weekend.

Some observations:

4 juveniles were arrested, each from different cities in the parish.

4 out-of-state people from Houston, Texas, were arrested.

Don't resist arrest!

Juvenile Male, 17, Franklin, LA, was arrested on October 29, 2021, at 9:19 am for possession of marijuana and possession of schedule II drugs (2 counts). The juvenile male was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Nicholas Joseph Francis Sr., 42, Jeanerette, LA, was arrested on October 30, 2021, at 9:32 am for battery on a police officer-aggravated and resisting a police officer with force or violence. Francis also was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids and possession of drug paraphernalia. Francis was released on a $17,000 bond.

Erick Hawk, 46, Jeanerette, LA, was arrested on October 30, 2021, at 9:32 am for battery on a police officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence, and interfering with a law enforcement investigation. Hawk was released on a $10,000 bond.

BlakeDavidTaylor, ThinkStock

Denise Annaloro, 44, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on October 31, 2021, at 3:29 pm for disturbing the peace by language and assault-aggravated. Annaloro was released on a $2,000 bond.

Quentin Theodore Delco, 39, Bayou Vista, LA, was arrested on October 31, 2021, at 3:22 pm on a Terrebonne Parish warrant for failure to appear on the charge of carjacking. Delco is being held for another agency.

Noel Lopez, 20, Houston, TX, was arrested on October 30, 2021, at 8:58 am on the following charges:

· No head lights

· Brake lights required

· Driver must be licensed

· No insurance

· Possession of marijuana

· Possession of drug paraphernalia

Lopez was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Tomes Cruz, 18, Houston, TX, was arrested on October 30, 2021, at 8:58 pm for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cruz was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Marvin Mayorga, 19, Houston, TX, was arrested on October 30, 2021, at 8:58 pm for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mayorga was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Photo by John Moore/Getty Images

Palma Hernandez, 18, Houston, TX, was arrested on October 30, 2021, at 8:58 pm for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hernandez was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Evans Sentel Gibson, 42, Franklin, LA, was arrested on October 30, 2021, at 11:17 pm for possession of marijuana, open container, and speeding. Gibson was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Gracie Arcement, 19, Thibodaux, LA, was arrested on October 31, 2021, at 12:05 am for possession of marijuana, open container, and speeding. Arcement was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Randell Devon Landry, 29, Franklin, LA, was arrested on October 31, 2021, at 9:31 am for domestic abuse child endangerment law. Landry was released on a $3,500 bond.

Kelly Joseph Hukill II, 22, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on October 31, 2021, at 9:57 am on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass. Bond has not been set.

photo from Digital Vision via ThinkStock

Dorshea Tigel Nicole Willis, 26, Patterson, LA, was arrested on October 31, 2021, at 1:34 pm for driving under suspension. Willis was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Ciara Vaughntasha Williams, 33, Bayou Vista, LA, was arrested on October 31, 2021, at 8:05 pm on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft. Williams was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Elton Dion Jones Jr., 30, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on October 31, 2021, at 8:05 pm on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of criminal neglect of family and criminal damage to property-simple. Jones was released on a $1,500 bond.

Elliot Dyron Broussard, 58, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on November 1, 2021, at 12:44 am for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and turning movements/required signals. Broussard was released on a summons to appear on February 3, 2022.

Ashala Shanay Bowie, 34, Jeanerette, LA, was arrested on November 1, 2021, at 7:34 pm for possession of marijuana and speeding. Bowie was released on a summons to appear on February 3, 2022.

Juvenile Male, 16, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on November 1, 2021, at 9:04 pm for no seat belt and resisting arrest or officer. The juvenile male was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Juvenile Male, 15, Bayou L’Ourse, LA, was arrested on November 1, 2021, at 9:04 pm for no seat belt and resisting arrest or officer. The juvenile male was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Juvenile Male, 15, Berwick, LA, was arrested on November 1, 2021, at 9:04 pm for no seat belt and resisting arrest or officer. The juvenile male was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Handcuffs (Photo by Michelle Shephard-Pool/Getty Images)

Charles Edward Schoubroek Jr., 55, Baldwin, LA, was arrested on November 2, 2021, at 11:17 pm for battery on a police officer and resisting a police officer with force non-aggravated. Bail was set at $5,000.

Kellie Sue Boudreaux, 38, Patterson, LA, was arrested on November 2, 2021, at 2:32 for driving under suspension and driving on a roadway laned for traffic. Boudreaux also held a Lafourche Parish warrant for failure to appear on the charges of DWI and driving under suspension. Bail was set at $1,250 on the St. Mary charges and Boudreaux is being held for another agency.

NARCOTICS SECTION

Zaiya Sewire, 19, Thibodaux, LA, was arrested on October 29, 2021, at 11:29 am for reckless operation of a vehicle and possession of schedule I (marijuana). Sewire was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

10 Most Expensive Homes for Sale Right Now in Acadiana