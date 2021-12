Who Was Arrested Over the Thanksgiving Holiday in St. Martin Parish?

Seven names appear on the Daily Arrest Reports released by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office for the Thanksgiving holiday (November 24-27).



Some observations:

Breaux Bridge residents lead the way in arrests.

There were two out-of-Towners arrested.

Unauthorized Entry and Domestic Abuse Battery make up the main charges on the list below.

Photo by John Moore/Getty Images

Ames, Brittany

Age 32

600 block of Regal St

Houston, TX

Charges SIMPLE BURGLARY/MOVABLE OR IMMOVABLE; UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING; SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Patt, Mickey

Age 45

1100 block of Lee Gordon Rd

Arnaudville, LA

Charges UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING; RESISTING AN OFFICER

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Courtesy SMPSO via Facebook

Jones, Joseph

Age 33

1000 block of Jolie Blonde Rd

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT; RESISTING AN OFFICER; BATTERY OF A POLICE OFFICER--SIMPLE

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Olivier, Rachael

Age 49

1000 block of Olivier Ln

St. Martinville, LA

Charges CONTEMPT OF COURT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Photo by Spencer Weiner-Pool/Getty Images

Derouselle, Devin

Age 28

1000 block of Benoit Dr

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN THINGS $300 - $500; SWITCHED PLATES; DOMESTIC ABUSE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT; AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD

Handcuffs, iStock

Mutter, Spencer

Age 48

1600 block of Sawmill Rd

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY - SIMPLE; SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA - SCHEDULE I; PROHIBITED ACTS-POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Bertrand, Lane

Age 22

1200 block of Cypress Island Ex

St. Martinville, LA

Charges UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING; CRIMINAL TRESPASS/TRESPASSING OF REAL PROPERTY

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF