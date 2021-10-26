Who Was Arrested Over the Weekend in St. Landry Parish?

21 names appear on the weekend arrest report issued by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

The parish seat, Opelousas, comes in with the most names on the list - barely. Names from out of the parish such as Lafayette, Rayne, Eunice, Ville Platte, and St. Martinville also show up on the list.

A central theme of many of these arrest reports: Don't do drugs!

Antoine Denton, age 42, 914 Jordan Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, Second degree murder, possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, possession of Schedule I CDS, possession of Schedule II CDS, contraband - taking to and/or from a penal institution. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Dusty Ryan Guerin, age 34, 119 Morgan Lane, Port Barre, LA 70577, Simple criminal damage to property, possession of Schedule II CDS. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Henderson James Keys, age 40, 3360 Highway 741, Port Barre, LA 70577, Resisting a police officer with force or violence, disarming a peace officer, battery of a police officer. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Nichol J. Kilcrease, age 37, 502 Talley Street, Krotz Springs, LA 70750, Simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property, battery of a police officer. Arrested by Melville Police Department.

Cory Williamson, age 40, 232 Island Home Road, Krotz Springs, LA 70570, Simple battery, simple criminal damage to property, possession of Schedule IV CDS (2 counts). Arrested by Krotz Springs Police Department.

Ezra Clay Richard, age 21, 10400 W. Congress Street, Rayne, LA 70578, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Harry Lastatius Tyler, age 41, 135 Georgiana Street, Sunset, LA 70584, Illegal possession of stolen firearm. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Jedediah Lee Carpenter, age 33, 185 Polly Lane, Leonville, LA 70551, Domestic abuse battery. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony St. Julien, Jr., age 37, 326 Evergreen Street, Lafayette, LA 70501, Distribution/manufacturing or possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from drug sales. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Dwayne Batiste, age 48, 110 Gilbert Street, Lafayette, LA 70510, Distribution/manufacturing or possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

John S. Colomb, Jr., age 54, 184 J.B. Robert Road, Opelousas, LA 70570, DWI (1st offense), careless operation, open container. Arrested by Louisiana State Police.

Ledaydrick Kerchon Ferguson, age 29, 1112 W. Cherry Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS, drug paraphernalia, transaction involving proceeds from drug offenses, probation/parole violation, bench warrant x4. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Titus Thomas, age 18, 135 Georgiana Street, Sunset, LA 70584, Illegal possession of stolen firearm. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Allen Ray Simien, age 38, 250 Beulah Street, Eunice, LA 70535, Carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon, no proof of insurance, tail lamps required, driver must be licensed, bench warrant. Arrested by Eunice Police Department.

Donovan Guidroz, age 50, 1011-½ George Street, Arnaudville, LA 70512, Possession of Schedule II CDS, bicycle – front and rear lamps/side and rear reflectors. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Joseph Arnaud, age 32, 103 Last Street, Arnaudville, LA 70512, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Catina Washington, age 47, 550 S. MLK Drive, Eunice, LA 70535, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Adam Clark, Jr., age 24, 357 Highway 104, Opelousas, LA 70570, Bench warrant, drug court violation. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Gavin Christopher Thibodeaux, age 18, 1033 Raspy Road, St. Martinville, LA 70582, Access device fraud (19 counts – REBOOK). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Glennford Gerald Bias, age 31, 1236 W. Live Oak Street, Ville Platte, LA 70586, Operating while intoxicated (3rd offense – REBOOK). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Kullyn Gaige Briley, age 23, 2479 Prairie Ronde Highway, Opelousas, LA 70570, Possession of Schedule I CDS, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS, illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice, safety belt use, bench warrant x4. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz: "This concludes our report. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

