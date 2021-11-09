Who Was Arrested Over the Weekend in St. Landry Parish?

Below is a list of people arrested in St. Landry Parish over the last week (October 2-9).

Observations:

Do Not Steal From or Take Advantage of the Infirmed/Elderly

People continue to be charged with resisting arrest

Out-of-Parish arrests were prevalent from Ville Platte to Lafayette to Slidell

Jaylen Danny Alexander, age 21, 822 Raymond Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Bench warrant (3 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Paige Nicole Waites, age 29, 595 Winston Road, Palmetto, LA., 71356, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Cedrick Demone Guidry, age 34, 630 Povich Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Bench warrant, aggravated second-degree battery, resisting an officer, simple assault, possession of schedule I CDS. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Fredrick Carmouche, Jr., age 35, 1408 W. Willow Street, Lafayette, LA., 70501, Attempted second-degree murder (2 counts), aggravated criminal damage to property, felon in possession of a firearm. Arrested by Grand Coteau Police Department.

Fredrick Carmouche, Jr., age 35, 1408 W. Willow Street, Lafayette, LA., 70501, Aggravated battery. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

James F. Green, age 57, 1226 Daly Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Drug court violation. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Joshua Doran, age 29, 220 Mathilda Street, Eunice, LA., 70535, Bench warrant (2 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Danaijsia Rideau, age 18, 1474 Cherokee Drive, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Criminal damage to property, simple battery, resisting an officer. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Brian K. Dies, age 42, 341 S. 9th Street, Eunice, LA., 70535, Bench warrant (2 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Dennis J. Leger, Jr., age 35, 194 Nero Lane, Church Point, LA., 70525, DWI 1st offense, careless operation of a motor vehicle. Arrested by Louisiana State Police.

Brennen Jobe Fontenot, age 34, 141 Bee Street, Apt. #A, Eunice, LA., 70535, Possession of Schedule II CDS. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Michelle Lynn Albert, age 37, 205 N. Walnut Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Simple battery, bench warrant (2 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Isaiah Mickens, age 26, 1212 Daniel Alley, Apt. #114, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Simple assault. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Floyd Joseph Lavergne, III, age 29, 728 Highway 10, Washington, LA., 70589, Domestic abuse battery (child endangerment). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Dale Vidrine, age 57, 214 Gardenia Road, Washington, LA., 70589, Domestic abuse battery (strangulation), simple assault, criminal damage to property. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Harry Joseph Rodrigue, age 40, 2412 Tidewater Drive, Slidell, LA., 70458, Access device fraud, exploitation of the informed. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Preston J. Valin, Jr., age 55, 3360 Highway 741, Port Barre, LA., 70577, Bench warrant (2 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Shelby Nicole Prudhomme, age 28, 542 Marks Road, Opelousas, LA., 70570, DWI 1st offense, careless operation of a motor vehicle. Arrested by Louisiana State Police.

Damien Scott Lahaye, age 37, 407 Kimble Street, Lot #A, Krotz Springs, LA., 70750, Identity theft (3 counts), forgery (3 counts), monetary instrument abuse (3 counts). Arrested by Krotz Springs Police Department.

Brandon Navarre, age 38, 305 Maryview Farm, Lafayette, LA., 70507, Illegal possession of stolen things. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jamison Juwan Martin, age 23, 1020 Orange Blossom Lane, Harvey, LA., 70058, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Edwards, Jr., age 34, 1240 Truman Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Bench warrant (2 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Ray A. Guillory, age 44, 198 Carrier Street, Port Barre, LA., 70577, Hold for Lafayette Parish. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Gilbert Anthony Lee, II, age 24, 1587 Lanse Ve Cavilier, Villa Platte, LA., 70586, Simple escape. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. (REBOOK – ADDITIONAL CHARGES)

Darius Javon Davis, age 27, 1201 Park Avenue, Alexandria, LA., 71301, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Tiffany Lynn Fabacher, age 39, 1008 Larry Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Introduction of contraband into a penal institution, possession of schedule II CDS, bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

John Christopher Tyler, age 26, 712 Lastrapes Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher J. Kennerson, age 47, 1401 Short Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Theft. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Alicia Rachell Arvie, age 35, 128 Willard Lane, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Simple robbery, simple battery. Arrested by Louisiana State Police.

Jacques A. Primeaux, age 42, 124 Corte Street, Melville, LA., 71353, No insurance, no driver’s license, failure to register vehicle, switched license plates, expired motor vehicle inspection sticker. Arrested by Melville Police Department.

Sierra Charles, age 33, 135 Georgianna Street, Apt. #16, Sunset, LA., 70584, Domestic abuse battery (child endangerment). Arrested by Sunset Police Department.

Naccari Walker, age 31, 141 Louise Street, Apt. #113, Grand Coteau, LA., 70541, Domestic abuse battery (child endangerment). Arrested by Sunset Police Department.

Kenntinio Rosette, age 19, 352 Government Road, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, illegal possession of weapons in the presence of a CDS, introduction of contraband into a penal institution. Arrested by Port Barre Police Department.

Whitney Williams, age 25, 280 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Port Barre, LA., 70577, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Dondrick Wayne Mitchell, age 27, 218 Liberty Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Theft. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Don Craig Allen, age 46, 219 Fontenot Street, Melville, LA., 71353, Aggravated assault, bench warrant. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Mark Anthony Belaire, age 45, 1103 Mouton Avenue, Parks, LA., 70582, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Lee A. Sam, Jr., age 31, 888 St. Landry Road, Opelousas, LA 70570, Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, maximum speed limit, bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Brandi Michelle Wells, age 34, 1610 E. MLK Drive, Apt. 163, Abbeville, LA 70510, Simple assault, disturbing the peace. Arrested by Louisiana State Police.

Christopher Fitzgerald Duckless, age 27, 411 Campground Road, Palmetto, LA 71358, Simple assault, simple criminal damage to property. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Tiare Haiola, age 21, 11244 Highway 190, Opelousas, LA 70570, Domestic abuse battery (Child endangerment). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Marquelyn Hicks, age 20, 801 E. Myrtle Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS, possession with intent to distribute Schedule V CDS, drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of CDS, illegal use of CDS in the presence of a person under 17 years of age, cruelty to juveniles, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Shidai Harris, age 20, 109B Cordelia Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS, possession with intent to distribute Schedule V CDS, prohibited acts, illegal possession of weapons in the presence of CDS, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a person under 17 years of age, cruelty to juveniles, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Jalen Hill, age 19, 309 North Reed Street, Ville Platte, LA 70586, Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, manufacture/possession with intent to distribute Schedule V CDS, drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of CDS, illegal use of CDS in the presence of a person under 17 years of age, cruelty to juveniles, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz: "All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law!"

