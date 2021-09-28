Seven names appear on the arrest report issued by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for the 3-day weekend period (9-24-21 - 9-26-21).

Only one female showed up on the arrest report, accused of issuing worthless checks.

Marshall Bryan Tyler Jr., age 37, 215 Carl Drive, Opelousas, LA 70570, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Batiste III, age 22, 3245 Highway 167, Opelousas, LA 70570, Bench warrant, criminal trespassing, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule I CDS. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

Michael David Stermer, age 38, 322 Florida Street, Krotz Springs, LA 70750, Possession of Schedule II CDS, drug paraphernalia. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Dustin Jon Fontenot, age 26, 1056 Main Highway, Arnaudville, LA 70512, Failure to signal lane change, reckless operation of vehicle, license plate/tail lamps required, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle. Arrested by Sunset Police Department.

Clarence James Moore, age 42, 1255 Oak Road, Church Point, LA 70525, Battery of a dating partner, theft, possession of Schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

John Aaron Shannon, age 35, 1009 Franklin Street, Weatherford, TX 76086, Hold for Magistrate of Parker County, Texas. Arrested by Sunset Police Department.

Handcuffs, iStock

Harold Joseph Stansbury Jr., age 35, 737 Koch Road, Arnaudville, LA 70512, Bench warrant x2. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Yancey Michael Savant, age 26, 515 Steven Lane, Melville, LA 71353, Simple criminal damage to property, theft, trespassing, threatening a public official. Arrested by Melville Police Department.

Sarah Rose White, age 36, 70603 Oak Mount Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70817, Monetary instrument abuse, issuing worthless checks. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday's Daily Arrest Report

These people's names showed up on the daily arrest report released on Tuesday morning.

Karli Beth Bourque, age 20, 1281 Highway 104, Opelousas, LA 70570, Domestic abuse battery child endangerment law. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Gerald Dale Mire Jr., age 43, 2723 Highway 741, Port Barre, LA 70577, Aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, stop sign violation (3 counts), failure to signal turn (2 counts), resisting an officer, two tail lamps required. Arrested by Port Barre Police Department.

Handcuffs, iStock

Joel Raekwon Aggison, age 22, 633 W. Pulford Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, Possession of firearm by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapon. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Jaylon Faith Gallow, age 19, 582 Country Ridge Road, Lot 128, Opelousas, LA 70570, Criminal damage to property (2 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jerquin Edwards, age 20, 1300 E. Pont Des Mouton Road, Lafayette, LA 70507, Criminal damage to property (2 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Thinkstock

Amanda A. James, age 46, 1234 Senegal Street, Port Barre, LA 70577, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Daryl Dwayne Thomas, age 40, 164 Arvie Lane, Opelousas, LA 70570, Hold for Alexandria Police Department. Arrested by United States Marshall’s Office.

Micah Elsel Claiborne, age 26, 354 Snows Road, Palmetto, LA 71358, Domestic abuse battery. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Xavier Criff, age 32, 8645 Elvin Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70810, Hold for West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

10 of Louisiana's Weirdest Laws

SIMPLE THINGS ACADIANA CAN’T GET RIGHT

nbsp;