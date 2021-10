Who Was Arrested Over the Weekend in St. Martin Parish?

Do you know anyone whose name appears below on the arrest reports released over the weekend by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office?

Quite a few Contempt of Court and Illegal Carrying charges were filed as authorities continue to fight crime in this area.

St. Martinville, Breaux Bridge, and Lafayette each lead the way with the highest number of arrests on this list.

September 25, 2021

Belvin, Charles

Age 31

800 block of Latiolais Rd

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM; POSSESSION OF FIREARM/CONCEALED BY CONVICTED FELON; ILLEGAL USE OF A WEAPON

Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD

Lagrange, Devante

Age 26

1500 block of Louisiana Av

Lafayette, LA

Charges SIMPLE BURGLARY/MOVABLE OR IMMOVABLE; SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY; ATTEMPT; THEFT OF A FIREARM; ATTEMPT; POSSESSION OF FIREARM/CONCEALED BY CONVICTED FELON; DRIVER MUST BE LICENSED

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Lagrange, Rodney

Age 22

700 block of Benoit St

Carencro, LA

Charges SIMPLE BURGLARY(THEFT FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE); SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY; ATTEMPT; THEFT OF A FIREARM

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Matthews, Brian

Age 40

1700 block of Creole St

Laplace, LA

Charges PRINCIPALS; AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM

Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD

September 24, 2021

Hebert, Danielle

Age 36

1200 block of Papit Guidry Rd

St. Martinville, LA

Charges CONTEMPT OF COURT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Leblanc, Eric

Age 49

2200 block of Carmel Dr

Lafayette, LA

Charges PROBATION VIOLATION

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Mathis, Brooke

Age 32

9000 block of Grandpoint

Church Point, LA

Charges CONTEMPT OF COURT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Richard, Sarah

Age 32

3500 block of Grandpoint Hw

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges CONTEMPT OF COURT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Toliver, Faris

Age 60

100 block of Doran St

Lafayette, LA

Charges FLIGHT FROM AN OFFICER - AGGRAVATED; WHEN LIGHTED LAMPS ARE REQUIRED; DRIVER MUST BE LICENSED; RESISTING AN OFFICER

Arresting Agency 107P-ST MARTINVILLE PD

September 23, 2021

Broussard, Patrick

Age 58

1500 block of Mills Hw

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT; RECKLESS OPERATION OF A VEHICLE; AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY; SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Francois, Isaiah

Age 25

100 block of Vivier St

St. Martinville, LA

Charges ILLEGAL CARRYING OF A WEAPON; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE; VIOLATIONS OF CONTROLLED DANGEROUS; ATTEMPT; 2ND DEGREE MURDER/NON-NEGLIGENT MANSLAUGHTER; AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM; AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

Arresting Agency 107P-ST MARTINVILLE PD

Gilmore, Lestat

Age 18

400 block of Portier St

St. Martinville, LA

Charges CARRYING FIREARM ON SCHOOL PROPERTY

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

