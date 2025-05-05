Why are Kolaches so Popular in Texas?

(KMDL) - Texas is known world-wide for mind-blowing BBQ and Tex-Mex cuisine.

But, what people outside of Texas don't realize is that there's another beloved food in the Lone Star State.

That beloved food?

Kolaches, and they're a really big deal in Texas.

This begs the question, why are kolaches such a big deal in Texas?

Texas Kolaches YouTube Via The Splendid Table loading...

What Is A Texas Kolache?

Before we dive in, we need to talk about traditional Czech kolaches and Texas kolaches.

While you'll find both throughout Texas, there's a big difference between the two.

Traditional Czech kolaches are a soft, puffy dough with a fruit or cream cheese filling.

What is considered to be a Texas kolache is the same soft, puffy dough but instead of a fruit filling it has a meat filling like sausage or brisket.

A kolache that has a meat filling is technically called a Klobásníky, or sausage kolache, and is believed to have originated in the State of Texas.

However, in Texas, the pastries that have fruit or meat fillings are both called simply, kolaches.

From thekitchn.com -

"While many people use kolache as a blanket term for both the sweet and savory varieties, if you ask someone out in East Texas they will tell you that’s not correct — but the two are certainly linked.

Unlike kolaches, klobasniky are believed to originate in Texas. Specifically, at Village Bakery in West, Texas (which is actually on the East side of the state, outside Waco)."

sausage for a kolache Amanda Lim via Unsplash.com loading...

Whether you like your kolaches with fruit or meat, there's no debate that kolaches are the most beloved pastry in Texas.

Kolaches originate from Czechoslovakia, so how did they become such a big deal in Texas?

It all started in the early 1850s.

By the early 1900s, close to 15,000 Czech people had immigrated to Texas "to improve their economic situation and escape political and religious oppression in the Austro-Hungarian Empire" according to austinpbs.org.

The promise of abundant and affordable Texas land was a major draw, and thousands of Czech citizens jumped at the opportunity at a better life.

At that time, Texas has just become a state and was in need of settlers.

As Czechoslovakians arrived in Texas, so did their traditions...and their recipes.

Baker Making Kolaches In Texas YouTube Via The Splendid Table loading...

As Czech communities established themselves across Texas, Czechoslovakian bakeries began to pop up as well, baking and serving traditional Czech kolaches with the fruit fillings.

Eventually, the Czech kolache got the Texas treatment and bakeries began filling the pastries with meats.

While not a completely new idea given the history of the traditional Czech Klobásníky, Texas put our own stamp on it by filling kolaches with meats like brisket.

So there you go, a history of how kolaches became such a big deal in Texas, and why we love them so much.

Read more at epicurious.com and thekitchn.com.