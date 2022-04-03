Why Are Some Chevy SUV’s Being Recalled?

It's not like it's a major issue, but Chevy has announced they are recalling 680,000 SUV's due to a problem with the windshield wipers.

You might have already received an email or an alert via standard mail. While no crashes or injuries have occurred the last thing someone wants not working in South Louisiana is the windshield wipers.

According to their website, they will send official notice within sixty days. The vehicles that are being recalled are 2014-2015 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain compact SUV's.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration alert all surrounds the ball joints in the windshield wipers. Apparently, there is the potential for rust which could cause the windshield wipers to fall apart. The last thing you need when driving in a rainstorm in Louisiana is for your windshield wipers not to work.

