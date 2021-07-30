Why Today Is the Perfect Day to Pick Up a New Hobby

After the lockdown was lifted I swore to myself that I would do more. I would go to more events, I would be out and about as much as I could and I would do things to better my health. I recently started working out with a trainer who keeps me on my toes when it comes to workouts and eating clean, however, I decided that wasn't enough. I decided it was time to pick up a new hobby. Keep in mind this new hobby will probably cost me more than I anticipated but it's one of the best things I've done for myself lately.

Recently I had a friend visiting who was determined to go play a round of golf and I volunteered to drive the cart. What my friend didn't realize was that I was thinking the entire time, this might be something I can do. What if I chose to pick up golf? It will help me stay healthy, and be more active and I can spend more time outdoors. It just clicked for me.

I won't say that it has been enjoyable the past few weeks.

I found out that the Louisiana heat isn't kind and after 9 holes you need to down a banana bag so you don't feel dehydrated. I also found out that the Marshall at a popular Shreveport golf course is a stickler for rules and will follow you around if he doesn't recognize you. The biggest regret I have is not starting sooner. I wish I would have picked up golf during the lockdown.

Why hobbies are important.

According to HeadtoHealth.com you and I actually benefit from a hobby. "Research shows that people with hobbies are less likely to suffer from stress, low mood, and depression." A hobby could be the mood boost that you and I both desperately need.

It really doesn't matter what your interests are, there is bound to be a hobby out there perfect for you.

It can be something that takes you outdoors or maybe even something that helps you build something. It may cost you a bit to get started, however, don't you find yourself wishing you had a fun hobby during the lockdown that we had?

Read More: Top 8 Outdoor Activities That Make Us Feel Like a Kid Again

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born